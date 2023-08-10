 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reservations Are Open Now For Splashy New Korean Barbecue Spot Baekjeong

Plus, why summer tomatoes aren’t quite hitting, and more Bay Area food intel

by Dianne de Guzman
Thinly cut slices of meat at Korean barbecue restaurant Baekjeong Matthew Kang
Dianne de Guzman is a deputy editor at Eater SF writing about Bay Area restaurant and bar trends, upcoming openings, and pop-ups.

The Korean barbecue scene is only getting bigger in the Bay Area, and an exciting new entrant is debuting in San Jose: The uber-popular KBBQ chain Baekjeong is set to debut on Wednesday, August 16 at Westfield Valley Fair mall.

It’s a popular restaurant from Korean celebrity Kang Ho-dong, who launched it in 2003, but after debuting in Los Angeles in 2012, it became popular stateside — and later expanded to eight U.S. locations total. Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold praised the restaurant and its “well-marbled prime ribeye” and pork belly.

Those looking to taste the Korean barbecue chain for themselves can snag a reservation at the new restaurant via Resy as of this morning. The San Jose restaurant is one of only two locations to offer reservations — stay tuned for a full look at the new space next week.

Why aren’t our summer tomatoes...tomato-y?

Those who follow tomato season may have noticed that summer tomatoes haven’t been quite right so far this year, and the San Francisco Chronicle dug into the reasons why. It turns out the big storms of the winter weren’t the issue; instead, a colder spring forced the later planting of tomatoes, delaying tomato season from two to four weeks. But don’t despair, Dirty Girl Produce owner Joe Schirmer guesses that tomatoes will hit in late August or early September.

The love of Dutch crunch is spreading to NYC

As a Bay Area native, when I moved to Los Angeles, I learned the hard way that our beloved Dutch crunch is a local delicacy, nowhere to be seen in sandwich shops outside of Northern California. Now it seems the bread is taking up residency at three spots in New York, and it’s finally getting its shine outside of the Bay Area: Mission Sandwich Social, Mischa, and Gramercy Tavern are all highlighting Dutch crunch on their menus, according to Grub Street.

Denver bar Yacht Club cocktails it up at True Laurel

Local cocktail enthusiasts already know the mastery of the drinks at True Laurel, but now comes a chance to sample the wares of Yacht Club, the Denver bar that recently landed on North America’s 50 Best Bars. True Laurel is hosting Yacht Club from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 (that’s tonight) for epic cocktails, a battle of patty melts versus hot dogs, and — if the Instagram announcement is to be believed — maybe a fog machine. Reservations are all out on Resy, but they’re welcoming walk-ins as space allows, of course.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Just Like That, Legendary Mission District Banh Mi Purveyor Duc Loi Is Going Dark

By Paolo Bicchieri

Turns Out Philz Coffee’s Co-Founder Owns the Building Where the Company Won’t Renew Its Lease

By Paolo Bicchieri

Mega-Popular Santa Cruz Brewery Humble Sea Just Closed Its Taproom Out of the Blue

By Lauren Saria, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

One of San Francisco’s Four Michelin Guide-Listed Korean Restaurants Is Closing

By Dianne de Guzman

A Dockside Destination for Post-Surf Breakfast Has Closed

By Paolo Bicchieri

One of San Francisco’s Most Interesting Omakase Restaurants Is Closing

By Dianne de Guzman