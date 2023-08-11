Here’s Where to Go Outside of Outside Lands

In case you haven’t already heard, San Francisco’s three-day, mega-music festival Outside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park starting Friday, August 11. And while there’s been plenty written about what to do while there, including what you should be eating, there are still lots of events to enjoy after the concert or for those ignoring the big event altogether.

That’s where this guide comes in: With a chunk of the city out at the big event, now’s your time to really explore that one place with the good food but long lines, or take part in a Walk and Snack while roaming around. Here are a few excellent events and things around the Bay Area to enjoy as an alternative.

The post-Outside Lands plan

The Felix

138 Mason Street, San Francisco

New speakeasy bar the Felix on Mason Street is throwing an afterparty dubbed “After Lands” on Friday, August 11 from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. The event promises “surprise DJ sets” to go with the bar’s cocktails. Tickets are $25 and available on Eventbrite.

The Laundromat

3725 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Those looking for a late-night bite to eat north of the park in the Outer Richmond would do well to head to the Laundromat, which is extending its hours for dine-in and to-go, offering pizzas, beer, wine, and music.

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah Street, San Francisco

South of Outside Lands festivities on Judah Street, Sunset Cantina is extending its food hours this weekend, serving tacos until midnight and drinks until the usual 2 a.m. closing time.

Events Outside of Outside Lands

408 15th Street, Oakland

A Filipino brunch is popping up at the new Nectar Social Club in Oakland with chef Alex Suniga on Saturday, August 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Thotsilog will feature DJs, cocktails and mimosas, as well as Filipino dishes such as bagoong wings and longanisa skewers. The event has a $10 cover.

Guerneville

If you’re willing to make the trek to Guerneville for a Saturday day trip, Eater SF contributor and America’s Test Kitchen cooking show contestant Garrett Schlichte is cooking a Mean Girls-themed brunch to raise money for the STEAM program at Guerneville school. It’s a ticketed event only, with a four-course meal, signature cocktails, and promised “surprises,” and includes pool time and a movie screening.

3158 Mission Street, San Francisco

R&B and Ribs is back, this time during Outside Lands weekend on Sunday, August 13, but with it comes an enticing mention of an “extra special SECRET lineup,” the announcement post reads. The popular day party recently welcomed DJ Jazzy Jeff for a set, so this one should be good.

San Francisco

Some restaurants are closing up shop for the weekend to serve food at Outside Lands — which, is a good time to remind readers to check ahead to ensure that a restaurant is open — but a number of places are still around celebrating the last bit of Tomato Week. Enjoy the summer produce at places such as 3rd Cousin, Penny Roma, China Live, and more. (Alternately, if you’re more of a corn person, here are a few spots for you.)

1235 9th Avenue, San Francisco

Lastly, if you’re truly feeling left out of Outside Lands, cafe Open Book Projects is hosting what they call “Inside Lands”: a lowkey hang for coffee, wine, and books, as they stream the Outside Lands sets from the park, so customers can hear the music without the festival fuss.