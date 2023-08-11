Oakland Jamaican Restaurant Kingston 11 to Reopen as a Reggae Lounge

The news in March that Kingston 11 would shut down service to focus on events and catering was met with much sadness from its loyal customers. But even at the time of the announcement, owner Nigel Jones said he would be open to returning as a full-service restaurant. Now, the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Jones is reopening Kingston 11 as a reggae lounge running Thursday through Friday, starting August 31.

The restaurant has cleared out a dance floor, with an outdoor area, as well; the Chronicle also shares that cocktails will be more prominent in this iteration of Kingston 11, but will also feature bites such as Jamaican patties, curry shrimp, and other dishes that Jones hasn’t previously made at his restaurants.

Iconic queer bar the Stud is a step closer to a comeback

The Stud has been closed for three years, but even then the collective insisted the Stud isn’t closing for good, but that it would evolve. And it seems the group is on its way to making that happen, as the San Francisco Business Times noticed a liquor license application by Stud general manager and co-owner Rachel Ryan under the Stud name. The license is tied to 1123 Folsom Street, which previously hosted the traveling The Golden Girls pop-up in recent months, the news outlet states. There was no response to requests for comment from the collective so it’s all uncertain whether it’s a permanent return to business or not, Biz reports, so stay tuned.

Gold Bar Whiskey to open a Treasure Island tasting room

If you’re looking for another reason to stop by Treasure Island, Gold Bar Whiskey is making a compelling argument to do so: the liquor brand is opening an “art deco-style” tasting room at the 1930s Administration Building, the San Francisco Standard reports. (You know the building, even if you may not have realized it.) The luxe Gold Bar Distillery is set to open next month.

Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant expanding to an unexpected place

When a restaurant expands, there’s maybe an expectation that the new location would be situated relatively close to its sibling business. But in the case of Michelin-starred Avery, the owners are taking its new restaurant to Edinburgh, Scotland. An Instagram post announced the news, stating that chef Rodney Wages “fell in love with Edinburgh on holiday last year” and that he will open Avery Edinburgh in 2024. Already Wages is in Edinburgh this summer working on the new restaurant and taking part in pop-ups, and the post goes on to say that he is “excited to bring his unique perspective and techniques to Scotland while celebrating the bounty of Scottish produce, meat, and seafood.”