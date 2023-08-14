Peruvian Restaurateur Carlos Altamirano Will Open a New Restaurant in NoPa

Chef Carlos Altamirano is known for his Michelin-starred Costanera in Half Moon Bay and a litany of other Peruvian restaurants throughout the Bay Area. Soon he’ll add another business to his growing list, this time in San Francisco’s NoPa neighborhood. The San Francisco Standard reports the entrepreneur and his wife and business partner Shu Dai will open a new restaurant at 1775 Fulton Street in 2024 with a “Peruvian-themed menu similar to his other restaurants.” Details on the incoming restaurant are scarce, but the new business will take over space previously occupied by Iraqi restaurant Jannah, which gained much acclaim over the years before closing in 2022.

In addition to Costanera, Altamirano and his wife own Potrero Hill’s Mochica, Bernal Height’s Piqueos, and Valencia Street’s Sanguchon. Altamirano’s restaurants are important among Bay Area’s South American restaurants, which are not as prevalent as one might think.

Fillmore District restaurant auctions to raise money for gun safety

Michelin-starred restaurant the Progress will host a dinner and auction on August 16 in conjunction with Kelly and Noah Dorrance from Reeve Wines. The Dorrances lost their niece in the Nashville School shooting in March and are working with Everytown for Gun Safety to bring awareness to the country-wide epidemic of violence. Tickets cost $20 and are available online, while the silent auction — which includes items such as a private meal with chef Stuart Brioza and a pasta-making class with Pasta Supply Co.’s Anthony Strong — is already open.

Zareen’s expands and plans new location on the Peninsula

Indian-Pakistani local chain Zareen’s is upgrading in a big way. Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant’s flagship location in Palo Alto will take over a now-defunct Starbucks space on California Avenue to expand the original shop, more than doubling its square footage in the move. Business owner Zareen Khan also told the outlet Zareen’s will open its fourth location in downtown Sunnyvale in 2024.

Quirky Mission District restaurant goes on hiatus

Across the street from Piglet & Co. and kitty-corner from now-closing Duc Loi, Mission Street’s zaniest restaurant Chome is headed into hibernation. According to an Instagram post the business will close as of August 27 for at least two months.

Beef shows up at San Francisco restaurant — not on the menu

Steven Yeun is not just a co-star alongside San Francisco’s Ali Wong on Netflix and A24’s Beef. He also enjoys the city’s top-tier Korean barbecue, as evidenced by a recent visit to Corey Lee’s San Ho Won. A24 happens to be one of the only SAG-AFTRA-approved companies to work with during the writer’s strike thanks to the business’ lack of ties to Hollywood producers.