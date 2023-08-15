Former Michelin-Starred Restaurant Lord Stanley Returns to Reign Again in Russian Hill

When it opened in 2015 under chefs Rupert and Carrie Blaise, Lord Stanley was a favorite restaurant. But in 2021 the Bleases and partner Michael Goldman changed the restaurant to Turntable at Lord Stanley, hosting visiting chefs from around the world for residencies at the Russian Hill space. Now, Lord Stanley returns on October 5, this time under chef de cuisine Nathan Matkowsky, who will debut a menu serving “French food with Korean influences,” the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There will be a tasting and an a la carte menu available for diners, and the takeout window will live on with a more casual menu and desserts to go.

The Bleases will remain involved with the restaurant, but will also expand Turntable at Lord Stanley “beyond San Francisco,” including with a pop-up at Los Angeles restaurant Tuk Tuk Thai. This fall, the chef-in-residency pop-ups will continue at the Flamingo Resort in Sonoma County, the restaurant further shared in an announcement about the upcoming changes. “This change is the next step in the history of our lovely little home on the corner of Polk and Broadway,” the Instagram post reads in part, “and we could not be happier to be able to carry on with our fantastic team and the continued support of our clientele.”

Rooh’s owners adding a new restaurant to Santana Row

The restaurant group behind Michelin Guide-listed Rooh is expanding with a new restaurant at Santana Row called Fitoor, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The new restaurant will be an Indian grill and lounge opening in the former Amber India space, which closed after 20 years and is relocating to Milpitas, according to the Mercury News.

Cha Cha Cha returns to the Mission

In an unusual turn of events, Cha Cha Cha returns to the Mission in its original location at 2327 Mission Street after closing last July, Mission Local reports. Cha Cha Cha’s return comes after another restaurant Kuba opened in that same space in April before quietly closing this summer, Cha Cha Cha owner Irfan Yalcin told the publication. Now, Yalcin will bring the 25-year-old restaurant back with the same menu and previous staff, thanks to a “more friendly” lease agreement. Cha Cha Cha is set to reopen sometime in August.

Undiscovered SF returns this weekend

The Filipino night market known as Undiscovered SF returns to downtown San Francisco on Saturday, August 19 from noon to 6 p.m., with a slew of food options, entertainment, and local businesses converging across four areas. The entrance to the market will be at 5th and Minna streets. It’s the market’s seventh year, and the party will continue with two other dates on September 16 and October 21. For more information, head to undiscoveredsf.com.