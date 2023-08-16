 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Iconic Castro Corner Bar Will Live Again as a Tremendous New Restaurant and Nightclub

Harvey’s and Elephant Walk will flip into Brut Bar, Bites & Nightclub in 2024

by Paolo Bicchieri
A corner in the Castro District. Getty Images

There’s a huge new bar and restaurant inbound to the Castro area from a crew of neighborhood industry veterans. Brut Bar, Bites & Nightclub will rise out of the ashes left behind by bar Harvey’s and restaurant Elephant Walk, combining 500 Castro Street and 504 Castro Street into one enormous space with two floors of food, drinks, and dancing. The San Francisco Business Times reports Brut comes from longtime Beaux general manager and co-founder Joshua Cook and two more Beaux alum, bar manager Alexis Lucero and assistant manager Matthew Mello.

There’s plenty of construction and remodeling in store for the 3,172-square-foot project, so the tentative open date isn’t until late 2024. The hope is for Brut to serve as a daytime option for food, opening at 11 a.m., and to offer trivia and karaoke on weeknights before the weekend festivities begin. It’s not lost on the new owners that this is the same site where police broke into Elephant Walk during the 1979 White Night Riots, attacking patrons of the restaurant. “We truly believe and intend we’ll be changing the footprint of the Castro,” Cook told the Business Times.

Longtime Anchor Brewing pop-up opens permanent location in Bayview

As of August 12, pop-up Frank Grizzly’s has brought its tacos to its own space at 5698 Third Street for the first time. Tablehopper writes the familiar quesabirria dealer is no longer at Anchor Brewing, since the legendary brewery has closed, and on Instagram owners Kim and Jorge gushed about a massive taco party to kick things off. Swing by Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Classic Santa Cruz bakery closes after 41 years

Now, a great deal of Santa Cruz’s energy is about relaxing. But the Lookout reports Emily’s Bakery, with its familiar “relax, you have plenty of time” sign above the door, just closed, taking a bit of the chill vibes with it. A sign on the door from ownership says founders Emily Reilly, a former mayor of the city, and Robert Nahas have retired.

James Park book tour hits San Francisco

Chili Crisp, currently available for pre-sale, is a book all about the myriad ways to enjoy the sensuous and spicy condiment common at restaurants throughout the world. It also goes further in unpacking author and former Eater staffer James Park’s experience as a Korean immigrant in the United States. In an Instagram post, Park let Bay Area fans know they can catch him at Omnivore Books on September 13.

