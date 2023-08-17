One of San Francisco’s Best Croissant-Makers Is Opening a New Location at Mission Rock

The first new tenants of a massive new Mission Rock development were announced Thursday, and the lineup includes one of the city’s most popular croissant destinations. Arsicault Bakery, Proper Foods, and local sandwich chain Ike’s Love & Sandwiches are leading the charge on food offerings, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The three businesses join fitness gym LuxFit and Blades Co. Barbershop as the five retailers of Mission Rock.

The new development is located in the current parking lot areas for Oracle Park, across the Lefty O’Doul Bridge, away from the ballpark, and is a partnership between the San Francisco Giants, the Port of San Francisco, and developer Tishman Speyer. The first phase of the project begins in early 2024 and is expected to be complete by mid-2024; the five businesses are also expected to open in mid-2024, as well.

This favorite San Francisco farmer’s market is moving

The long-running Heart of the City Farmer’s Market has taken up space at U.N. Plaza near San Francisco City Hall for years, but the market is preparing to move on September 3 as the city looks to turn the location into a skate area with chess boards, ping pong tables, and Teqball tables, SFGATE reports. The farmer’s market isn’t going too far — just one block away to Fulton Street, between Larkin and Hyde — but the market’s executive director shares that the move will cause some hardships, such as limited space for vendors to park their trucks and it’s further for those in wheelchairs to get to from Bart.

Bistronomie by Baumé permanently closes

Bay Area chef-couple Bruno Chemel and Christie Chemel closed the doors to their Palo Alto restaurant Bistronomie by Baumé as of Saturday, August 12, the San Francisco Business Times reports. A notice on the restaurant’s website announced the closure and another business is slated to move into the California Avenue restaurant; Rara will take over the space in September and is not tied to the Chemels. Bistronomie was a more casual version of the Chemels fine-dining restaurant Baumé, which maintained one-star Michelin status from its start, before later earning two stars, only to lose both stars in 2021. The couple then opened Bistronomie by Baumé with a redo of the Baumé dining room and a tasting menu at a lower price point in March 2022.

Food writers share their writing experiences

If you’ve always been curious about what it’s like to write about food, “Taste of Then: stories about food and memory” is a live event at Presidio Theatre on Friday, August 18 featuring award-winning writers telling the stories behind their work, and more. Writers Carly Severn of KQED, former Eater SF food critic Rachel Levin, and others will be onstage from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.