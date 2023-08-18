Here Are the Bay Area Restaurants and Bars Providing Direct Maui Fire Relief

The wildfire that razed Lahaina on Maui is the deadliest in a century, and it’s still unclear what the extent of the devastation will be. Given San Francisco and the Bay Area’s proximity to Hawai’i, it comes as no surprise that plenty of NorCal restaurants and bars are finding ways to help.

Since disasters like these evolve every day, industry folks on the West Coast are moving with haste. Liholiho Yacht Club’s chef Ravi Kapur already went to Maui to pitch in. The Golden Gate Restaurant Association is encouraging donations to the Maui Strong Fund. Here are some opportunities to give money through our local restaurant scene to help those impacted by the Lahaina wildfire.

Kona’s Street Market

This downtown San Francisco craft cocktail destination is taking all sorts of goods and shipping them to Maui. Swing by anytime Kona’s Street Market is open with canned food, medical supplies, clothes, toys, or any other basic supplies.

Harris’ Steakhouse

The pastry chef at this Van Ness Avenue mainstay, Joann Buhagiar, is originally from Hawai’i and she’s added the Island Pie — a chocolate treat inside a macadamia nut crust combined with Maui coffee ice cream — to the restaurant’s menu for a limited time, with 100 percent of its sales going to the Maui Food Bank. Harris’ Steakhouse is also shaking up a li hing mui margarita with proceeds headed to the food bank.

Cyrus

Wine Country restaurant Cyrus is celebrating its first birthday in a generous way: At a cocktail party on September 14, the restaurant is ensuring 20 percent of all ticket sales go to the Maui Strong Fund. Moreover, 100 percent of all additional donations at the event will go to the fund. Diners can also add on a six-course tasting menu that night titled the Bounty of Tomatoes, with 20 percent of those proceeds supporting the same fund.

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

As of Sunday, August 13th, Sacramento’s Kodaiko Ramen & Bar launched its inaugural Soul Bowl, and the first rendition is the Hawaiian saimin bowl which benefits the Maui United Way. Eight dollars of each bowl sold until the end of the month goes to the organization. The restaurant will also promote pints from Maui Brewing Company during the two-week period and donate $2 from each pint sold. To make it as accessible as possible, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar is selling a combo deal for a bowl and a pint for $20, of which $10 will be donated.

MackBox Dessert and Confections

Toting loads of furikake Chex mix and dessert boxes, pastry chef Mack Estrada is headed to San Jose’s Fancy Flavors on Saturday, August 19. At this pop-up, though, the Filipino American baker behind MackBox is donating 25 percent of the proceeds to the Maui Strong Fund.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 18, Outer Orbit and a group of “Maui peeps” living in the Bay Area, organized by Katira Arak, will sell musubi on the corner of Dolores and 18th streets to raise money for fire relief. Spam musubi and butter mochi will be on deck, and all proceeds will go to the Maui Strong Fund.

Dalva

The recently remodeled classic 16th Street bar Dalva will host a benefit for Lahaina on Monday, August 21 starting at 6 p.m. All Santa Teresa daiquiri and mojitos served that night will go directly toward the Lahaina community; Arak and fellow local cocktail wiz Irene Kern are selling coconut chartreuse mochi and li hing mui gummy snacks on-site, too.