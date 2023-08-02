San Jose Fast Food Employees Are Holding a Citywide Strike on Wednesday

Employees at fast food restaurants across San Jose are planning to strike Wednesday, August 2, in an effort to urge government action on low pay, wage theft, and unsafe working conditions, Bay City News reports. Three rallies are set for Wednesday: Workers and city councilmembers will gather at 10:30 a.m. at Carl’s Jr. at 1346 Saratoga Avenue; at noon at San Jose City Hall; and at 1 p.m. at KFC at 552 East Santa Clara Street.

Workers are asking lawmakers to pass AB 1228, also known as the Fast Food Corporate Franchisor Responsibility Act, which holds fast food parent companies responsible when franchisees violate labor laws.

Anchor Brewing employees launch collab beer as a fundraiser

As of Wednesday, August 2, San Francisco’s historic Anchor Brewery has closed, but workers are keeping the dream alive — and along with their bid to purchase the business, they’re doing a bit of fundraising. Via the Anchor Union Instagram, members are working on a collaboration beer with Foxtale Fermentation Project in San Jose and they’re calling it Solidarity Ale. It’s a steam beer, of course, made using Northern California malt and malted corn from Admiral Maltings. The group is donating 100 percent of proceeds from the beer to a fund to help Anchor workers purchase the brewery. “We hope that Solidarity Ale is a beer and a mission that is going to bring the local craft beer community closer and allow breweries to help support the workers of Anchor who have gave their blood, sweat and tears to keep this tradition alive,” the Instagram post reads. Release details for the beer will be posted via the Anchor Union Instagram.

Does El Rio have the best bathroom in the U.S.?

Most people enjoy a lovely bathroom, and for 21 years, bathroom supply company Cintas has been giving out official(ish) awards honoring businesses for their stunning bathroom design. This year, El Rio’s bathroom is nominated for the 2023 America’s Best Restroom Award, the San Francisco Standard reports, with the bar’s bathroom described as a “futuristic Tokyo-bound subway.” Feel strongly about El Rio’s toilets? You can vote online.

New menu alert at Nightbird’s Linden Room

Linden Room, the small but mighty sister bar to chef Kim Alter’s restaurant Nightbird, is launching a new snack tasting menu, Tablehopper reports. The menu runs Tuesday through Thursday for 10 guests per night, with eight to ten bites for $85, including dessert. The new menu starts Wednesday, August 2, and reservations are available by DM’ing the Linden Room Instagram, though a couple of seats will be made available for walk-ins.