Philz Coffee Is Closing Its Original Location in the Mission District

The original location of Philz Coffee, located at 3101 24th Street and stuffed with cozy couches and wacky art, will close permanently on October 16. The business, which opened in 2003 and is seen as a major player in the Mission District, confirmed the closure to Mission Local, explaining its lease is up for renewal in the fall but the company is choosing to not renew. “We have loved serving the Mission District community over the past 20 years,” the company said in a statement to Mission Local.

Philz told the outlet all on-site staff will be offered hours and positions at other locations in the city. The business maintains 12 other coffee shops throughout San Francisco, plus dozens of locations throughout California and the Midwest. Customers who spoke to Mission Local described the original outpost, perched on the corner of 24th and Folsom streets, and said they were surprised to hear of its closure given how busy the location is most days of the week.

The coffee business is well-loved in San Francisco and California in part for its longstanding and reliable brew as well as for its legendary creamy iced mint mojito latte. Phil Jaber, the founder of the company, touts a history of studying coffee for 25 years before opening the modest operation that later would grow into a regional coffee powerhouse. The company came under fire in the last few years for allegedly firing staff who were hesitant to go back to work after COVID shutdowns as well as another who posted a meme about police violence. Jaber’s son Jacob Jaber ran the company as CEO and in 2016 raised $45 million from venture capital firm TPG. Mahesh Sadarangani took over as CEO in 2021 after a career at Wingstop and Chuck E. Cheese’s.