A Boozy, Movie-Themed Taco Bell Is Opening at This South Bay Mall

The Taco Bell Cantina, probably the finest invention from the company known for the gordita supreme and ultra-cheap hard shell tacos, is coming to San Jose. The newest Taco Bell in the Bay Area will open on Wednesday, August 23 in the Westfield Oakridge Mall with a grand opening celebration running from 10 a.m. until midnight. The first 100 customers at this movie theater-themed outpost of the international fast-food chain will get an exclusive Taco Bell cup, and for paying customers on the first day, there’s a chance to win free Taco Bell for a year — one perhaps couldn’t find a better way to live mas.

The freshest Taco Bell Cantina in the Bay Area — though the most famous is likely the legendary Pacifica Taco Bell literally on the beach at Linda Mar — will operate three ordering kiosks and a pick-up window, and offers patio seating for up to 24 guests. Living up to its namesake, the location at 925 Blossom Hill Road, Suite 1641 will pour alcoholic beverages including liquor, beer, and wine.

Taco Bell probably needs no introduction or explanation, but here we are. The international chain dishes up Mexican pizzas and the sensational Baja Blast soda flavor and is so inspiring to its fanbase that literary journals have sprouted up in its honor. Sadly one of San Francisco’s hybrid Taco Bell-KFC wonders closed in 2021, but there are still a handful in the area. Hitting the Eddy Street Taco Bell after a show at the Great American Music Hall, for instance, is about as lovely a dining experience as one might get at 9 p.m.