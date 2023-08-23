Something Is Finally Taking Over the Ex-El Alto Space at the Peninsula’s Only Food Hall

It’s been almost a year since the sudden closure of El Alto, the much-anticipated restaurant from prominent chef Traci Des Jardins, which opened in early 2022 as the anchor tenant at State Street Market. For those who don’t recall, the market project was in and of itself quite hotly anticipated before being the first and only food hall to open on the Peninsula back in fall 2021. Since then it’s undergone a massive overhaul including the sudden closure of El Alto in September 2022, just six months after its debut.

This brings us to the big news: There’s finally a new restaurant taking over the space formerly occupied by El Alto. According to the Mercury News, Californian-Mediterranean Cetrella will relocate to 170 State Street by mid-October. The restaurant originally opened in Half Moon Bay, the paper writes, then opened a second location in Los Altos in 2015, which became the sole location in 2017.

Badlands in the Castro is allegedly reopening by Halloween

The Bay Area Reporter spoke with TJ Bruce, identified as the co-manager of Badlands, a popular LGBTQ nightclub in the Castro, who says the bar — which has been closed since 2020 — will reopen in a few weeks. Bruce says he’s reached “an agreement whereby he’d slowly take over for [Badlands owner Les] Natali” to reopen the bar together over the next 60 days.

Fisherman’s Wharf might be getting a big national seafood chain

Tourist-friendly Fisherman’s Wharf seems to be getting another big seafood restaurant. The San Francisco Standard reports that a franchisee has applied for a restaurant license to open an outpost of Cousins Maine Lobster at Pier 41 Marine Terminal. The Shark Tank-famous brand started in 2012 when two actual cousins started a food truck.

Thai restaurant taking over Richmond District Italian dining favorite

The Standard also has the news that a Thai restaurant will move into the former Mescolanza space in San Francisco’s Richmond District. Owner Pam Nanthawan Kumtongkum will open a restaurant called Oraan Thai Eatery in mid-September, the outlet reports.

Head out to the beach for Italian beef and hot dogs

Concession, the “casual Midwestern” pop-up, is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. in the old Hotline space at 3560 Taraval out by Ocean Beach. The menu includes wild items such as beef fat brownies, Italian beef sandwiches, and Chicago dawgs, per Instagram.