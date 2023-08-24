Some of San Francisco’s Favorite Breakfast Sandwiches Are Coming Downtown

Thanks to a city-run program aimed at revitalizing downtown San Francisco, one of the city’s most popular bakeries and breakfast sandwich destinations will be opening up a small outpost on the Embarcadero. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Devil’s Teeth Baking Company is one of more than a dozen local businesses that have been selected to participate in the Vacant to Vibrant program, which looks to fill vacant retail space in the city’s downtown core.

The bakery, which has locations on the west side of town — savvy diners know that grabbing a biscuit breakfast sandwich from Devil’s Teeth and taking it out to Ocean Beach makes for a solid way to start the day — will move into a “500-square-foot empty storefront at the corner of Front and Sacramento streets that is part of One Embarcadero Center.” It’ll share the location with another popular local business, Green Apple Books, in the next month. The pop-ups will last three months, with the option to extend the lease.

Other businesses selected for the program include Rosalind Bakery, Teranga, Whack Donuts, and York Street Café.

Senegalese restaurant and bar wins legal battle over liquor license

Since reopening his massive Senegalese restaurant and nightclub Big Baobab in the Mission in August 2022, owner Marco Senghor has been caught up in a battle with some neighbors who protested the business’s liquor license over noise complaints. But it seems Senghor has succeeded: The Chronicle reports the restaurant will begin serving alcohol on Saturday, September 9 after the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control finally accepted Senghor’s application.

Prominent San Francisco bar group received alleged extortion text

Hanson Li, the well-known local bar and restaurant owner associated with spots including Lazy Susan, Horsefeather, and Last Rites, tells SFGATE his business partner received a text that attempted to extort the business for $20,000. Per the outlet, one of Last Rites’s business owners received a text “from an unknown number that threatened to empty a whole can of bear spray at the bar unless they received $20,000 sent to a crypto wallet by August 21.” The owners filed a police report, but nothing came of the threat.

Mensho Ramen opens in the East Bay

Tokyo-based ramen shop Mensho opened its latest outpost on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, East Bay Nosh reports. It’s been a long time coming but finally, the chain’s fifth Bay Area location is open and serving ramen, appetizers, and more.