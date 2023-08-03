Harmonic Brewing Is Closing Its ‘Mothership’ Location in Dogpatch After Eight Years

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Harmonic Brewing announced the upcoming closure of its flagship brewery and taproom in the Dogpatch. The lease for the “mothership,” as it’s described on the brewery website, expires at the end of October, but Harmonic was unable to “come to a mutual agreement with our new building landlords,” the post shares.

Harmonic’s upcoming closure comes amid a handful of other recently announced closures across the city and the Bay Area beer scene. Also on Wednesday, Philz Coffee, the San Francisco-born coffee chain, announced it will close its original location in the Mission District later this year. Similarly to Harmonic, the business says the lease on its 3101 24th Street shop will expire later this year and Philz will not be renewing.

On the beer side, San Franciscans are still reeling from the impending dissolution of the city’s legendary Anchor Brewing, one of the oldest breweries in the country. As of August 1, the company, which is owned by Sapporo, USA, entered into a liquidation process — though there’s a chance brewery workers could rally to save the business. Late last year, San Francisco brewery and distillery Seven Still suddenly shut down its operations entirely, and one month later, popular San Francisco brewery Cellarmaker pulled the plug on its SoMa location in order to relocate across the bridge to the East Bay.

Harmonic’s Dogpatch brewery and taproom will continue operating for regular business hours until October 31, and the Harmonic Brewery location at Thrive City just outside Chase Center will remain open for the foreseeable future. The brewery is also looking at options for “local partners” to continue brewing and distributing beer, the Instagram post shares.

To squeeze in some final pints: Harmonic Brewery and Taproom (1050 26th Street in San Francisco) is open Tuesday through Sunday; check the Harmonic website for daily hours.