Turntable at Lord Stanley Goes Poolside With Residencies at the Flamingo Resort

With the news that Michelin-starred Lord Stanley is set to return October 5 under chef de cuisine Nathan Matkowsky, comes more details about next steps for Turntable at Lord Stanley, the restaurant project that’s hosted visiting chefs at the Nob Hill space since 2021. At the time of the announcement, chefs Rupert and Carrie Blease stated they planned to take Turntable “beyond San Francisco” starting with a Los Angeles residency featuring chef Eric Huang of Brooklyn’s Pecking House at Tuk Tuk Thai on Sawtelle. That residency began in July and runs until October 22 — then Turntable will return to the Bay Area with a splash. For the month of October, Turntable will host New York-based chef Susan Kim of Doshi and chef Amanda Kuntee Maneesilassan of Chao Krung Thai and Tuk Tuk Thai in Los Angeles, this time at Santa Rosa’s Lazeaway Club restaurant located inside the Flamingo Resort.

Chef Kim will be the first chef at Lazeaway Club x Turntable — her second stint with Turntable, overall — popping up for the first two weeks in October. During her time there, she’ll be offering an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, as well as a brunch menu and “poolside bites” featuring a doshirak, Kim’s speciality with her Doshi pop-up. On the menu look for dishes such as seared tteok, or rice cakes, with halloumi; bugak chips with Dungeness crab dip and caviar; beef carpaccio with tonnato and anchovy crumble; and a seven-minute egg with brown butter gochu, or Korean chile pepper.

Chef Maneesilassan will take over the Lazeaway kitchen for Turntable during the last two weeks of October, highlighting some favorites from her Los Angeles restaurants. Maneesilassan will also serve an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, along with brunch dishes and pool bites. Among Maneesilassan’s offerings are a prawn pad thai that is “smokier and more savory than the sweeter versions many Americans are accustomed to,” a press release shares, as well as “Thai-style” pork jowl, crab fried rice, and papaya salad with salted egg.

In addition, Turntable at Lord Stanley is hosting its final event before the restaurant returns under Matkowsky, this time hosting local chef Nicolaus Balla from September 6 through 30. Ball is formerly of Bar Tartine and now the chef and project director at Coast Gallery and Cafe in Big Sur. Reservations are available via Tock.

Lazeaway Club x Turntable (2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa) will run daily from October 2 through 29, operating 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Chef Susan Kim’s residency will run from October 2 through 15; chef Amanda Kuntee Maneesilsasan will be in residency from October 16 through 29.