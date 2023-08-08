A Dockside Destination for Post-Surf Breakfast Has Closed

There are only so many places to ease into a burger and beer near Princeton-by-the-Sea, an unincorporated community between Moss Beach and Half Moon Bay. And now, one such classic spot has closed after 48 years: Ketch Joanne Restaurant & Harbor Bar, a rustic and charming mainstay on Johnson Pier, closed permanently on August 3. In an Instagram post, the Franklin family let fans know the restaurant and bar are closed for good as they “set sail for a new adventure.”

Joanne and Jon Franklin moved to the area with their three kids in 1975, ingraining their business into the community fabric in quick order. In an area seeing increased food and bar attention — such as Carlos Altamirano’s sprawling La Costanera moving less than a block away in 2021 — Ketch dished up the staples. Serving all day into the night, the restaurant served everything from affordable french toast in the morning to a full cocktail bar for Tequila Sunrises and martinis at night. “It is on to a new chapter for us,” the farewell note reads, “but the Ketch will continue to sail.”

Fable owners tease new Outer Richmond restaurant

There’s a new restaurant coming to 3951 Balboa Street from the minds behind Castro restaurant Fable, known in part for its delectable outdoor seating. The San Francisco Standard reports owners Jonathan Vargas and Ramsey Garcia are calling it Boa’s and describe the inbound business as an “elevated fast-casual outpost” serving “coffee, juices, late breakfast, hot sandwiches, salads, soup, vegan lasagnas, sweets, happy hours, friends, music, [and] foggy sunlight.”

Historic Hayward brewery reopens and keeps legacy alive

After closing in the summer of 2022, Buffalo Bill’s Brewery has now reopened at the same address with the same brewmaster of 15 years at the taps, keeping its four decades of brewing alive. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the new lease on life comes from new owner Alejandro Gamarra who also runs Casa Del Toro and all four Metro Taquero outposts in the East Bay. He plans to add a few beers with “Latin flavor” to the core lineup of ales.

Shoki Ramen, after a long-anticipated opening, is closed for the foreseeable future

It was just in May that Sacramento’s buzziest ramen shop reopened after a three-year closure, resulting in sold-out reservations. But Shoki Ramen has already closed again, as the owners took to Instagram to let fans know the restaurant is dark due to “unforeseeable and unresolved maintenance issues.” The restaurant plans to sell take-home ramen kits in the meantime.

Tenderloin pizza shop heads to Inner Sunset wine bar

Outta Sight Pizza, the slice shop on Larkin Street from Eric Ehler, heads to Irving Street’s Red Tail on Thursday, August 10, to serve pies. According to an Instagram post, Outta Sight is resuming its pop-up lifestyle; Red Tail plays host to lots of events and pop-ups, including local sushi outfit It’s Just Fish.