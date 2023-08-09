One of San Francisco’s Four Michelin Guide-Listed Korean Restaurants Is Closing

Suragan, the acclaimed, Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant led by chef Jongmoon Choi, announced via Instagram that it will temporarily close as of Saturday, August 19. The restaurant is leaving its current home at 250 Hyde Street, and the post goes on to say Choi is “exploring a new opportunity at a new location, with the aim of eventually continuing his own concept, ‘SuraGan.’” No other details about the closure were given.

It’s a surprising move given that the restaurant opened just eight months ago in December 2022. Since that time, Choi has received numerous accolades for his cooking at the restaurant, which showcases an inventive menu that translates historical Korean cookbooks and texts into modern-day fine dining. The restaurant was added to the Michelin Guide in May 2023 and received a favorable review from San Francisco Chronicle associate restaurant critic Cesar Hernandez.

The new San Francisco Ikea will have food

Ikea has finally given word on when its first San Francisco store will open, and it’s soon: The furniture purveyor will debut on Wednesday, August 23 at 945 Market Street, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There will be side tables and lamps, of course, but also two delis serving food. Swedish Bite will have grab-and-go options for sandwiches, drinks, and cinnamon buns, according to the Chronicle. The 60-seat, second-floor Swedish Deli will sell those infamous meatballs, salmon, and more, for eating onsite or to-go. A food court in the larger mall area is set to open in 2024.

Indonesian bakery pops up at La Cocina Municipal Marketplace

La Cocina’s dining room is set to close on September 1, but there are still some happenings at the Tenderloin marketplace until then, including Indonesian bakery Nusa, which will pop up at La Paloma bar from now until the end of summer. Pick up desserts such as pandan kaya toast and 1,000-layer cake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WesBurger sandwiches have landed

WesBurger owner Wes Rowe hinted last month that sandwiches would soon be added to the restaurant’s menu, and now that day has arrived. The restaurant dropped word on Instagram that on Wednesday, August 9 (as in, today) it will have a limited number of sandwiches for “discounted prices” from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are four different sandwiches available — on Rize Up Bakery bread, nonetheless — with in-house smoked turkey and roast beef options, as well as a BLT.