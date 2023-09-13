Here’s What We Know So Far About That Huge Nordic Food Hall Planned for Mid-Market

Much ado has already been made about downtown San Francisco’s new Ikea store — including the three food options that opened alongside the furniture and home goods supercenter in August. But good news for fans of those Swedish meatballs and lingonberry sauce: There’s still more food to come from the Swedish company.

Early next year, Ikea parent company Ingka Centres will open a sprawling 23,000-square-foot food hall at 945 Market Street. As previously reported, it’s called Saluhall. The massive dining and drinking destination will encompass “multiple local vendors” and “three bars featuring local craft beer and wine,” according to a press release. The company also aims to have 80 percent of its food offerings be plant-based.

Notably, the company is working with Danish chef Claus Meyer on the ambitious project. Meyer co-founded and co-owned the illustrious (if unattainable) Copenhagen restaurant Noma, has written multiple cookbooks, and owns a fat portfolio of restaurants and food-related businesses including a cooking school and a vinegar factory, per his website. Meyer will open “an all-day bakery/eatery and a cookery school” at Saluhall, the release annouces.

London-based KERB will operate the food hall; the company also operates the Seven Dials Market in London, where it’s worked with hundreds of small food businesses over the past decade or so.

Nob Hill brunch pop-up Early to Rise lands a permanent home

Chef Andrew McCormack has been wooing diners with his homemade bagels and other brunch fare for years, but in the next six or so months he’ll give his fan-favorite pop-up a permanent home. Tablehopper reports that McCormack’s Early to Rise will move into the recently vacated Automat space in the NoPa neighborhood in early 2024.

Meet the new East Bay Nosh editor

Cityside’s food coverage will now be headed up by new Nosh editor Tovin Lapan. Per the outlet, Lapan holds a journalism degree from UC Berkeley and “has worked as an editor and reporter for many publications, including Fortune, AFAR, the Guardian, the San Francisco Chronicle, U.S. News & World Report, and Lucky Peach.”

Saratoga’s House Family winery gets to keep hosting tastings

The Mercury News has the latest updates on Saratoga’s House Family Vineyards, which had been illegally hosting tastings on its property for the past decade or so. The city council granted the business a temporary permit to continue while it secured the proper paperwork; it was set to expire on September 30 but has been extended for another year.

Vegan Mob just added a new San Francisco outpost

Oakland barbecue sensation Vegan Mob announced plans for a new San Francisco outpost on Instagram. Per the post, the wildly popular restaurant will begin serving its vegan barbecue and gumbo at 90 Charter Oak Avenue near the Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods in September. They’ll also expand to Santa Rosa with a location at 13 West 3rd Street, a post shares.