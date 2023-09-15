 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Legendary Vietnamese Restaurant Slanted Door Will Open in Napa Next Month

Chef Charles Phan will open a second location of his famed Slanted Door restaurant at 1650 Soscol Avenue in Napa in October

by Lauren Saria
A plate of spring rolls.
The long-awaited Napa location of Slanted Door will open in October.
Slanted Door
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

Hot the heels of the news that one of the most famous chefs in America, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco of Phoenix’s Pizzeria Bianco, will be taking his talents to Napa Valley comes an update on another much-anticipated wine country restaurant from another world-famous chef. According to a spokesperson, star chef Charles Phan will open a second location of his Vietnamese restaurant Slanted Door in Napa next month.

The restaurant has been in the works for several years, having first been announced back in 2021. It’ll take over the former Kitchen Collective space at 1650 Soscol Avenue in Napa and will serve lunch, happy hour, and dinner seven days a week.

The restaurant joins a Slanted Door location in San Ramon; the flagship Slanted Door restaurant located at San Francisco’s historic Ferry Building has still yet to reopen after closing during the early days of the pandemic. During the intervening years, rumors spread that the San Francisco restaurant was permanently shuttered — rumors Phan shot down in spring 2021, saying the space was still undergoing renovations.

In the meantime, the chef has been keeping busy. He opened Chuck’s Takeaway, a takeout-only sandwich window in the Mission, in 2022 and has a number of other projects in the works. On top of Slanted Door Napa and the original in San Francisco, the chef announced plans to open an outpost of the modern Vietnamese restaurant in Beaune, France, and will debut a new concept called Moonset Noodle Shop at the Marin County Mart in Larkspur.

Earlier this year, he closed his Rice & Bones restaurant on the UC Berkeley campus after five years in operation. He also closed his more casual Out the Door restaurant in 2021 and his whiskey bar Hard Water in 2022 after being hit with an eviction notice due to unpaid back rent.

Slanted Door Napa (1650 Soscol Avenue, Napa) will open in October 2023.

Shaking beef
Slanted Door
Clay pot chicken
Slanted Door

