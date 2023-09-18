The team behind Sacramento Street’s uber-popular and formerly Michelin-starred Spruce is opening a burger place in Potrero Hill at long last. The new restaurant, called Louie’s Original, is bound for a luxury apartment complex at 1685 Mariposa Street and is putting the restaurant’s legendary (potentially labor-inducing) burger front and center. The Chronicle reports Bacchus Management Group will open the restaurant on October 18 with a menu featuring comforting classics including a version of Spruce’s famous burger — at Louie’s dubbed the “Big Sister” burger — chicken tenders, strawberry shortbread milkshakes, and more.

The group will also open Italian restaurant La Connessa on September 25 on the ground floor of the development, alongside Magic Donuts & Coffee, which will debut on October 2. La Connessa will offer a more upscale ambiance with pricier dishes and vintage Italian aperitifs. The openings mark a major expansion for the Bacchus group; Spruce held a Michelin star until 2023, and Bacchus also owns the Village Pub in Woodside and Selby’s in Redwood City. These debuts bring the company’s restaurant portfolio to 10.

Menlo Park BevMo! closes after liquor license suspension

After serving underage drinkers at least three times, the BevMo! at 700 El Camino Real has lost its liquor license for 65 days. The Almanac reports the Menlo Park Police Department conducted sting operations known as Minor Decoy Operations to reveal the outpost sold alcohol to minors on multiple occasions.

Longtime San Francisco sushi restaurant reopens

As of Tuesday, September 19, the San Francisco outpost of Tokyo restaurant Hashiri will open for the first time since December 2020. According to an Instagram post, Toshiaki Ono’s restaurant has the same chef at the helm even after the space went dark for nearly three years.

Classic Mission District bar gets new owners

Teeth, a Mission Street watering hole for the past 12 years, has welcomed two new owners, neither of whom are strangers to the local institution. Mission Local reports Robert Sill and Brooke Lloyd, business and life partners, have taken over the business after managing Teeth for the past two years. Things will stay more or less the same, Sill told the outlet.

Ferry Building food nonprofit kicks off autumn this Saturday

A big seasonal party hits the waterfront in September. Pop-Ups on the Plaza: Fall Kickoff from food education nonprofit Foodwise takes over the Ferry Building plaza on Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free-to-attend event centers Black-owned businesses including Peaches Patties, A Girl Named Pinky, Sukulenta SF, and more in addition to activities for kids and live music.