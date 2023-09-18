 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Long-Running Tenderloin Vietnamese Restaurant Turtle Tower Is Now Closed

The Vietnamese restaurant was prized for its chicken pho, which drew diners to the Tenderloin for 23 years

by Dianne de Guzman
Pho ga from Turtle Tower Turtle Tower
Dianne de Guzman is a deputy editor at Eater SF writing about Bay Area restaurant and bar trends, upcoming openings, and pop-ups.

One of San Francisco’s most well-loved pho spots has suddenly shuttered after 23 years. Tenderloin’s Turtle Tower restaurant confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that its last day was Sunday, September 17.

A closure seemed inevitable, as Tablehopper first shared in June that a real estate listing had turned up for the two-story building that housed Turtle Tower at 645 Larkin Street. At that time, family member Thao Pham told Tablehopper they were “seeing their options,” and wouldn’t comment on the building’s sale, but now the restaurant has closed for good just three months later.

Turtle Tower is well-known for its phở ga, made with free-range chicken broth and house-made rice noodles. The family behind Turtle Tower also had a second location of the restaurant located at 5716 Geary Boulevard, which closed during the pandemic. One final Turtle Tower location is still open at 501 Sixth Street in SoMa.

