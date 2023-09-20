Good news for Dolores Park-goers and fans of all-day breakfast sandwiches. Bandit, the self-proclaimed best breakfast sandwich maker in San Francisco, is set to open its third outpost at 499 Dolores Street on September 24. The restaurant will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with expanded hours to follow in the coming weeks. Tablehopper reports the menu will be much like the Dogpatch location and original Tenderloin shop — think over-the-top pork patty breakfast sandwiches, but new drinks are inbound for the new location.

Adorned in a fresh yellow and white paint job, the location on the corner of 18th and Dolores streets has seen a bit of turnover in the preceding years. From 2012 to 2019 the space belonged to Namu Gaji, until the team outgrew the space and turned the location into a Namu Stonepoint. Then the business closed in 2021 for good. No matter, as Bandit opened its Dogpatch location in March to great success and the prime corner looks ideal for egg-stuffed, caramelized onion-oozing sammies.

Fake bacon Bay Area company folds

Hooray Foods will make no more pretend bacon from coconut oil, white rice flour, and a variety of starches. The company took to Instagram to thank customers and fans. Hooray sold its product in grocery stores throughout the country at its peak. SFGATE reports founder Sri Artham raised less money in a recent fundraising effort than he’d anticipated. “The economics of running a company of this size simply do not match our revenue,” the post read.

More sandwiches are coming to the East Bay

There’s more sandwich expansion news: Pastrami-go-to Delirama is opening a second location in Oakland next year. The Chronicle reports the business is joining forces with soon-to-be neighbor bar Wolfhound at 5512 San Pablo Avenue for a cash-only sandwich shop.

San Francisco food nonprofit wins award from USDA

Farming Hope, a job training and food waste organization, just won a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Food Projects grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). USDA Deputy Under Secretary Sanah Baig will head to the nonprofit’s new-ish headquarters at 690 Van Ness Ave today at 4 p.m. to announce the award.

Enjoy an evening of cookbooks and cabernet supporting Maui

For just $10, fans of vintage cookbooks and powerful wines can combine their interests to raise money for wildfire relief. Anja Lee & Company is hosting Cookbooks and Cabernets at Cultivar today from 5 to 8 p.m. with the proceeds going to Maui nonprofits; for each bottle of wine purchased Anja Lee & Company will donate an additional $1. Appetizers, live music, a raffle, and signed cookbooks from chefs supporting the event are all included.