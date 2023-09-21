Barbacco, a longstanding Italian restaurant in downtown San Francisco, will close its doors at the end of the month, the Chronicle reports. The restaurant opened in 2010 as the more casual counterpart to Perbacco restaurant, which is located just next door. Owner Umberto Gibin tells the Chronicle the little sister restaurant is unsustainable these days because “there are simply not enough people in the Financial District.” The restaurant’s final day of service will be September 29.

Barbacco was intended to serve “the employees and midlevel managers of the surrounding office buildings, since the CEOs were already dining at Perbacco,” the owner told the outlet. But as of March 2023, the city reports more than a quarter of all office space in San Francisco remains vacant — and in June, the Chronicle reported office vacancy in the city rose to a record high of 31.8 percent.

Square CEO is stepping down

Two weeks after a massive outage brought business to a halt for some San Francisco restaurants, the CEO of San Francisco-based Square is stepping down. SFGATE reports Alyssa Henry will vacate the postion as of October 2, per a regulatory filing, and will replaced by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who already leads Square’s sister company Block.

San Francisco bar Spitfire Rose is making a comeback

According to the San Francisco Standard, Spitfire Rose, a once well-loved bar in the Outer Mission will reopen in the coming months, nearly a decade after it closed in 2015. Owner Francisco Villalobos acquired a liquor license to open a new business called Las Margaritas Bar in the Mission District, specifically at 3336 24th Street.

Head to Ramen Shop for a Filipino food pop-up

Oakland restaurant Ramen Shop will host a Filipino food pop-up this Friday to celebrate the business’s collaboration with Temescal Brewing. Starting and 5 p.m. diners can swing through for squid ink pancit palabok with shrimp and garlic wok-fried pocket egg; charred tuna kilawin with cucumber, spicy pickled shallots, and coconut; and pandan crepes with fresh coconut and palm sugar filling.