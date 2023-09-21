 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Decades-Old Marina District Steakhouse Is Going Dark — But It’ll Be Back

Longstanding restaurant Izzy’s Steakhouse will temporarily close with plans to reopen in summer 2024

by Lauren Saria
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

Anyone who’s meandered down Chestnut Street in the Marina has surely noticed Izzy’s Steaks & Chops, the old-school steakhouse situated on Steiner. Since September 2020 the restaurant has been especially hard to miss, thanks to its expansive covered parklet, decked out with warm string lights and lush greenery.

But as of October 21, 2023, the restaurant will go dark, at least temporarily. Izzy’s Steaks & Chops will close for “much-needed improvements,” writes Samantha DuVall Bechtel, CEO and managing partner of the DuVall Family Restaurant Group, which owns Izzy’s. DuVall Bechtel’s father Sam DuVall opened the restaurant nearly four decades ago in 1987 and the restaurant is due for some updates.

According to the announcement on the restaurant's website, the team plans on “making meaningful improvements to the kitchen, enhancing our seating, building a new parklet, and upgrading our private dining spaces.” The restaurant is expected to reopen in the summer of 2024. While the San Francisco restaurant is closed, the company plans to reopen its San Carlos location so diners can still get their fix of fried oysters and filet mignon.

Izzy’s joins a number of well-regarded San Francisco restaurants, both new and old, in closing up shop temporarily for renovations.

In January 2023, three-Michelin-starred Quince announced it would close temporarily for several months so owners Michael and Lindsey Tusk could update the Jackson Square restaurant. They originally estimated Quince would reopen in about six months, though it has yet to reopen as of late September. Similarly, Bernal Height’s darling Marlena announced its temporary closure in April 2022, estimating the restaurant would reopen in a number of weeks; the final timeline saw the restaurant welcome diners back in September 2022.

Izzy’s Steaks and Chops (3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco) will close for renovations after October 21, 2023.

