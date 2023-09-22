Oakland Is Getting an Eight-Seat Omakase Restaurant Starring Super-Rare Japanese Fish

Just three days after the Mercury News spilled the beans on the upcoming permanent restaurant from East Bay sushi pop-up, Sushi Salon, the San Francisco Chronicle is filling in more of the details on the move. Joji Nonaka and Anna Osawa share that their new restaurant at 4008 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland will be an eight-seat sushi bar serving an 18-course omakase menu.

Expect the same high-quality items for which Sushi Salon has become known, made up of seafood from well-known fish broker Hasegawa Hiroki — a big deal, since Sushi Salon is the only U.S. restaurant he sells to, the Chronicle reports. The new restaurant is projected to open by the end of the year, but Sushi Salon will continue to pop up at Berkeley’s Fish & Bird Izakaya until then if diners are looking to preview the food ahead.

Melo’s Pizza opens a new sister restaurant in Walnut Creek

Melo’s Pizza and Pasta has locations throughout the East Bay, but now the family-run business has opened Melo’s Italian Table in Walnut Creek, the Mercury News reports. The new Melo’s takes over the former Bierhaus space at 1360 Locust Street and opens for dinner service on Monday, September 25. The restaurant serves Southern Italian dishes and features a full bar.

Top sushi chef from Japan pops up in San Francisco

Norihito Endo of Sushi Ebisu Endo, one of Japan’s top sushi restaurants, is coming to San Francisco for a two-night dinner engagement in collaboration with chef Marc Zimmerman of Gozu Restaurant. The reservation-only dinners will be held on Tuesday, September 26, and Wednesday, September 27, with an omakase menu meant to showcase both chefs’ specialties: Zimmerman’s grilling techniques with Endo’s sushi skills. The dinner costs $295 per person, with add-ons available for caviar, Champagne pairings, or non-alcoholic tea pairings. Reservations can be made via the Gozu website.

There’s an ‘East African meets West African’ pop-up on Sunday

Chef Selasie Dotse, formerly of SPQR and Lazy Bear, is teaming up with Brundo Spice Company for a seven-course dinner dubbed “Inibla: An East African Meets West African Inspired Dinner” at Cafe Colucci. East Bay Nosh has more details on the event and an interview with Dotse, and reports that diners can expect a meal that combines “Ethiopian and Ghanaian dishes and flavors to create a unique, cross-regional meal.” Tickets are available via Eventbrite.