It’s been years since Eat Drink SF, the food festival organized by San Francisco’s restaurant lobbying group the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, shifted away from its “normal” format — one that saw more than a hundred restaurants come together in a single space for a blowout tasting event. Those events were certainly not to be missed, but ever since 2020, the group has swapped the one-night-only affair for a handful of smaller ticketed events hosted by member businesses across the city. This year will continue the pattern.

This year’s Eat Drink SF will include three events open to the public, which run from November 3 through November 12. The decentralized “festival” happens concurrently with Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week, which will run from November 3 through 16. In case anyone is counting, yes, that is a full 14 days. The extended dates allow businesses to (hopefully) draw in extra customers who will be in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s leadership meeting from November 11 through 17.

But back to those events. The first will be an opening dinner hosted at the Vault Steakhouse featuring four San Francisco chefs: Srijith Gopinathan of Copra, Kim Alter of Nightbird, Serena Fisher of 7 Adams, and Jason Halverson of Hi Neighbor Group. They’ll offer a four-course tasting menu ($195) and the evening will also include wine pairings and live piano.

Then on November 8, Curio in the Mission will host a cocktail reception during which attendees will get appetizers and drinks; all-inclusive tickets cost $65. The three-part lineup concludes with a seafood lunch at Scoma’s on Sunday, November 12. That event includes three courses plus a cocktail and a choice of wine ($85).

Eat Drink SF runs from November 3 through November 12 and tickets can be purchased on the Eat Drink SF website.