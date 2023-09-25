 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Food Festival Eat Drink SF Returns This Fall With Three Events Across the City

Tickets go on sale today, September 25

by Lauren Saria
Two cocktails.
Mission District bar and restaurant Curio will host a cocktail party on November 8.
Curio
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

It’s been years since Eat Drink SF, the food festival organized by San Francisco’s restaurant lobbying group the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, shifted away from its “normal” format — one that saw more than a hundred restaurants come together in a single space for a blowout tasting event. Those events were certainly not to be missed, but ever since 2020, the group has swapped the one-night-only affair for a handful of smaller ticketed events hosted by member businesses across the city. This year will continue the pattern.

This year’s Eat Drink SF will include three events open to the public, which run from November 3 through November 12. The decentralized “festival” happens concurrently with Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week, which will run from November 3 through 16. In case anyone is counting, yes, that is a full 14 days. The extended dates allow businesses to (hopefully) draw in extra customers who will be in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s leadership meeting from November 11 through 17.

But back to those events. The first will be an opening dinner hosted at the Vault Steakhouse featuring four San Francisco chefs: Srijith Gopinathan of Copra, Kim Alter of Nightbird, Serena Fisher of 7 Adams, and Jason Halverson of Hi Neighbor Group. They’ll offer a four-course tasting menu ($195) and the evening will also include wine pairings and live piano.

Then on November 8, Curio in the Mission will host a cocktail reception during which attendees will get appetizers and drinks; all-inclusive tickets cost $65. The three-part lineup concludes with a seafood lunch at Scoma’s on Sunday, November 12. That event includes three courses plus a cocktail and a choice of wine ($85).

Eat Drink SF runs from November 3 through November 12 and tickets can be purchased on the Eat Drink SF website.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

A Legendary Chinatown Restaurant Is at Risk of Closing After a Century in Business

By Dianne de Guzman

Crispy Thai-Style Chicken Wings From Pok Pok Founder Andy Ricker Arrive in the Bay

By Lauren Saria

Oakland Is Getting an Eight-Seat Omakase Restaurant Starring Super-Rare Japanese Fish

By Dianne de Guzman

This Decades-Old Marina District Steakhouse Is Going Dark — But It’ll Be Back

By Lauren Saria

Some of the Bay Area’s Hottest Pop-Ups Are Coming to This New SoMa Event Space

By Paolo Bicchieri

Barbacco, a Downtown San Francisco Italian Dining Mainstay for 14 Years, Is Closing

By Lauren Saria