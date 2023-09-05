Legendary San Francisco Queer Bar the Stud Is Set to Return to a New Folsom Street Home

There were some rumblings early last month about a comeback for the Stud, but now there are more solid details about the return of the iconic LGBTQ bar. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the collective that owns and operates the Stud will reopen the bar in a new Folsom Street location early next year. Located three blocks from the previous Stud space, the LGBTQ bar will take over two connected buildings at 1123-1125 Folsom Street, formerly Julie’s Supper Club and Trademark sports bar.

The road to opening may still be a bumpy one for the 15-member collective as they aim to debut next year; the Chronicle story details how the collective worked to get the buildings rezoned for nightlife use with the help of district supervisors Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman, and Joel Engardio. Now that that hurdle has been overcome, the group has started crowdfunding to keep things rolling. The collective is seeking $500,000 to help deal with purchasing costs and to transform the space to include “a stage, dressing rooms for the girls, a dance floor, (a dark room), and DJ booths,” as well as a state-of-the-art sound system for the bar’s DJs.

The latest on Anchor Union’s attempts to save Anchor Brewing

The Anchor Union is still going strong on its attempts to purchase Anchor Brewing after its sudden closure earlier this year. On Monday, September 4, the union released some updates on how the process is going via Twitter — now called X, or whatever — noting that the group has elected a board of directors consisting of current and past Anchor workers. The group states they still have not received any financials from Sapporo, but that they’re working on a business plan and “training on how to speak to investors.” The group has also set up a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 meant to “help to cover our costs as we explore the possibilities of worker ownership.” As of this writing, the group has raised over $20,000 in just under 24 hours.

New West African cookbook from Oakland-based chef debuts September 19

Senegalese chef Pierre Thiam will release his fourth cookbook, Simply West African, which he wrote with his wife and former journalist Lisa Katayama, the Mercury News reports. In anticipation of the release the couple will hold a signing at Omnivore Books at 6:30 p.m. on September 19. Meanwhile, Thiam will cook a five-course Heritage Dinner with Claremont Club & Spa executive chef Joseph Paire on September 28 at the storied Berkeley hotel for $165 per person.

Long-running Sacramento bar closed due to fire

Streets Pub & Grub on J Street is temporarily closed following a fire on Wednesday, August 30, the Sacramento Bee reports. A roof air conditioning unit caught fire, damaging a bathroom and resulting in smoke and water damage to the building. A Facebook post from the business shares that there were no injuries, but that the restaurant and bar will be closed until further notice while repairs are finished.