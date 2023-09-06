These Five Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

The San Francisco Small Business Commission added 11 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry including five restaurants and bars such as long-running favorite Mitchell’s Ice Cream. Among the other additions are two Irish pubs, the Dubliner and the Irish Bank Bar & Restaurant, plus North Beach’s Frascati and Mario’s Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe. Legacy businesses typically have operated for 30 years or more and are “longstanding, community-serving, and culturally vital businesses,” the commission stated in its press release. (And if you’re looking for suggestions on some legacy businesses to visit, here’s a handy list of favorite restaurants and bars.)

Woes at Fruitvale Public Market continue

Along with the news that Tacos El Ultimo Baile will temporarily close until at least the end of the year due to landlord issues at Oakland’s Fruitvale Public Market, East Bay Nosh reports many of the marker’s other tenants are also having problems with their spaces due to ongoing construction in the adjacent plaza and shootings in the area. The merchants put together a list of possible solutions to the issues, including requesting private security or police officers at the plaza, plus “much-needed upgrades” to the market like paint and outdoor seating. Although the Unity Council, which operates the market, told Nosh “beautification efforts” will be wrapped by September 15, policing efforts have mostly stalled, such as a decoy police car that was only in place for a week before being removed by the police department. For the full story, head to Nosh.

Shuggie’s Cooking School launches

Fans of Shuggie’s Trash Pie + Natural Wine and its mission to reduce food waste may be interested in the launch of a cooking class with chef David Murphy. Happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, the 20-person class will cook (and eat, of course) a three-course meal with summer produce, according to the announcement. “You’ll leave with techniques to elevate your cooking game and new ways to incorporate low-waste and upcycled ingredients into your menu planning,” the Instagram post continues. Reservations can be made via Resy.

Bar Part Time turns two

Natural wine spot Bar Part Time — named Best Bacchanal Wine Party in 2021 — is celebrating its second anniversary in grand fashion. The bar released details of its anniversary party on Instagram, sharing that it’s a two-part shindig beginning at 5 p.m. at Mercury Cafe with sandwiches from Yo Tambien Cantina and music before the festivities move to Bar Part Time at 9 p.m. with performances by Ryan Spencer and Loveshadow. The finale will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the bar, with a performance from Ari Goldman of Beautiful Swimmers.