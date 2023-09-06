Share All sharing options for: Here Are the Bay Area’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Fall 2023

San Francisco’s warmest days might still lie ahead, but if you’re going by the actual calendar, then we’re just about to slide into fall. For all those who cling tightly to the lovely long nights of summer, never fear: when it comes to new restaurants and bars, there’s still plenty to look forward to during the coming months. Some long-awaited restaurants seem primed to finally make their debuts including chef Geoff Davis’s soul food restaurant Burdell in Oakland, while a pair of experienced restaurant owners look to expand their empire with a new fast-casual Indian dining option in Emeryville.

Poppy

Opening: September

Jessica Sullivan and Laurel Robinson each have more than a decade of experience in the restaurant industry so it’s no surprise diners are eagerly awaiting their permanent restaurant debut, Poppy, a brunch spot set to open in the Mission this month. It’s been in the works since 2021, when they shared plans for a “sunny daytime destination that channels Southern California vibes and produce-forward Australian breakfast culture,” per the Chronicle. 3100 18th Street, San Francisco

Burdell

Opening: September

Chef Geoff Davis wants diners to know the hotly anticipated Burdell isn’t a Southern restaurant, it’s a soul food spot where he plans to marry his personal and family history with his Michelin-level cooking experience. Expect dishes such as Dirty Girl Produce gusanito beans cooked with shishito peppers, celery, onion, and trimmed ham fat and skin, his riff on Hoppin’ John. 4640 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

Robin Springline

Opening: Mid-September

Michelin Guide-listed sushi restaurant Robin has been one of San Francisco’s favorite high-end sushi destinations for years and soon chef Adam Tortosa and partner Michael Huffman will take the show down the Peninsula to open a second outpost at Springline, the ambitious Menlo Park development. 1300 El Camino Real, #C, Menlo Park

Yokai

Opening: Mid-September

Fans know chef Marc Zimmerman as the mind behind Gozu, that black box of a restaurant with a glowing hearth at its heart and a penchant for all things beefy and beautifully marbled. But Yokai, his upcoming restaurant and bar just a few blocks away, will be a more casual option for Japanese skewers, whiskey cocktails, and hi-fi vibes. 545 Mission Street, San Francisco

Good Luck Gato

Opening: Mid-September

Chef Kyle Itani shut the doors to his Japanese American diner Hopscotch back in June but this fall he’ll return — along with partners and Low Bar co-owners Daniel Paez and Matthew Meyer — to bring something new to the space. Good Luck Gato will tie together Japanese and Mexican influences into an “izakaya cantina” starring dishes such as hamachi tartare tostada and an okonomiyaki baked potato. 1915 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland

Rollati Ristorante

Opening: Mid-September

Bay Area diners know the team behind Left Bank Brasserie and LB Steak knock it out of the park with French cuisine, but this fall they’ll branch out into the Italian dining scene with Rollati Ristorante. It’s a “love letter to Italian American cuisine” so look for housemade lasagna, Italian-inspired cocktails, and a small retail selection. 181 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose

Los Cilantros

Re-opening: Late-September

Chef Dilsa Lugo will reopen her Berkeley restaurant Los Cilantros, which has been closed since March 2020. In the interim, Lugo has been serving pozole, enchiladas, and tacos out of La Cocina’s Municipal Marketplace — now she’ll return to a sole location with a new molino and a focus on using heirloom corn. 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Chotto Matte

Opening: September 23

Chotto Matte, a massive Peruvian Japanese restaurant, will land on the top of the former Macy’s Men's department store near Union Square later this month. It’s the latest outpost from the international chain of Nikkei restaurants, and a press release promises a wraparound terrace, a robata grill and sushi counter, and an elevated DJ booth. 50 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco

7 Adams

Opening: October

7 Adams, the much-anticipated new restaurant from the chef couple who put Marlena on the map, will open its doors in the former Gardenia’s space this fall. For the new project, they’ve partnered with Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group (The Vault, Trestle, Mama, Madrigal) to deliver elegant and seasonal plates like semolina gnocchetti with golden tomato, saffron, and Thai basil and pistachio pavlova with Concord grape granita and caramelized white chocolate mousse. 1963 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Che Fico Parco Menlo

Opening: Late September/Early October

James Beard Award semifinalist David Nayfeld will take his chic Italian restaurant Che Fico to Springline, the ambitious mixed-use development in Menlo Park. Che Fico Parco Menlo will stay true to its restaurant roots with some small updates for the South Bay scene. It opens in tandem with Il Mercato Di Che Fico, an Italian-focused market that will sell produce, prepared foods, wine, and gelato. 1300 El Camino Real, Menlo Park

Pippal

Opening: Early fall

5614 Bay Street #235, Emeryville

Anu and Vikram Bhambri, the husband-and-wife team behind Michelin Guide-listed Indian restaurant Rooh, have big plans to grow their restaurant empire and they’re starting with Pippal (pronounced “people”) a fast-casual Indian restaurant set to open at Bay Street in Emeryville. The menu will blend regional cuisine with California produce. 5614 Bay Street #235, Emeryville

Souvla Marin

Opening: October

If you’ve lived in San Francisco for any measurable amount of time, then it’s likely you’ve encountered Souvla, the fast-casual Greek mini-chain that’s popular for its fresh salads and lamb-stuffed wraps. This fall the company will open its first outpost outside of the city, heading north to Marin Country Mart with Greek fries and olive oil and sea salt-topped soft serve in tow. 1805 Larkspur Landing Circle, Suite 14, Larkspur

Miller & Lux Provisions

Opening: November

Star chef Tyler Florence, who already operates several restaurants in San Francisco including Miller & Lux steakhouse at Thrive City, has partnered with the city to open two new spots right at Union Square. Both are called Miller & Lux Provisions; one will focus on pastries while the other serves lunch and all-day brunch, according to the city website. Union Square Plaza

Il Parco

Opening: November

Il Parco arrives at the Presidio this fall from Eduardo Rallo, also behind Colibri Mexican Bistro in the historic Officer’s Club. Il Parco will be the restaurant’s Italian American sister spot serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Expect housemade focaccia, pistachio pesto, and mortadella pizza, and a full selection of cocktails, beer, and wine. 215 Lincoln Blvd #215, San Francisco

Quince

Reopening: Mid-November

Three-Michelin-starred Quince closed its doors back in January in order for owners Michael and Lindsay Tusk to give the 20-year-old restaurant a well-deserved renovation. They’ll be ready to unveil the new digs this fall and plan to double-down on their focus on “the aesthetics and flavors of Fresh Run — the Bolinas farm where third-generation farmer Peter Martinelli grows produce exclusively for the Tusks’ restaurants,” according to a spokesperson. 470 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco

Armistice Brewing Company

Opening: Fall

It’ll be a full circle moment for Armistice Brewing Company when the Richmond brewery returns to Napa Valley. The Chronicle reports owners and siblings Gregory and Alex Zobel grew up in Napa but couldn’t find a space to open their business there; now they’ll head home to open a taproom with a kitchen where they’ll host food businesses including Richmond’s quesabirria hit, El Garage. 1040 Clinton Street, Napa