Bowling Lanes and Billiard Tables Will Fill a Massive Vacancy at This San Francisco Mall

San Francisco’s Stonestown mall might be in line to get a major update, thanks to a Japan-based amusement center company. The San Francisco Business Times reports Round One Corp. has submitted an application to convert 50,000 square feet into a multi-faceted entertainment space at Stonestown Galleria, already a hot spot for date nights and dinner in San Francisco. The application says the new Round1 location would fold in “bowling, redemption arcade, billiards, party rooms, a snack bar and bar, and other support areas” for an estimated cost of $4.5 million, the outlet reports.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Properties confirmed the news, stating the new center would go into the “lower level of the Target (former Nordstrom) anchor building.” This Round One location would join others in the Bay Area, including outposts in Concord, Hayward, and San Jose. No opening timeline for the San Francisco project was given.

The Fish Market is set to close — with some surprises for longtime diners

The Fish Market restaurants have been a mainstay of Palo Alto and San Mateo since 1976 and 1982, respectively, but both will close this month, the Mercury News reports. The Palo Alto location will shutter on Wednesday, September 13, while San Mateo will follow suit a week later. The announcement was made back in July, but in their last few weeks, the restaurants will feature specials such as a cup of clam chowder at $4.70, in honor of the chain’s 47 years in business. There are also commemorative menus for diners to take home featuring “nostalgic artwork and type fonts from the late 1970s to highlight today’s dishes.”

Fruit flies are threatening California crops

Illegal fruit smuggling is becoming more of an issue for California, as packages of fruit are bringing over species of invasive fruit flies — and threatening crops. SFGATE reports fruit smuggling is becoming rampant, leading to an “unprecedented” number of quarantines in places such as Santa Clara County, where the Oriental fruit fly has been causing issues, threatening $19.3 billion in California crops. The Tau fly, meanwhile, has caused problems over in the Santa Clarita Valley, attacking avocado, cucumber, and tomato crops, among others. For the full story, head over to SFGATE.

Explore the Shabbat table at the Contemporary Jewish Museum

The Contemporary Jewish Museum is hosting author Adeena Sussman and Rabbi Sydney Mintz for a discussion and cooking demonstration centered around foods of the Shabbat table. Held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, the event will also feature small bites made using Sussman’s recipes. Tickets to the event are available online and cost $40 for the public and $32 for members of the museum. Each ticket includes entry to the event and the museum, as well as a copy of Sussman’s book, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from my Table to Yours.