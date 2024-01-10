Legendary Seafood Spot Anchor Oyster Bar Temporarily Closes for Seismic Retrofit

Fans of Anchor Oyster Bar will have to find another place for cioppino and seafood, as the restaurant— and the building it’s housed in — will undergo a soft-story retrofit, Hoodline reports. The Castro spot is closed as of Tuesday, January 9. Per an email to Eater SF from a restaurant manager, the restaurnat will reopen in six weeks.

The building, which includes the Anchor space and apartments above, is behind on the retrofit requirement and already has an upcoming Director’s Hearing with the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection on January 31, during which the building owner will be required to give an update on the retrofit progress.

Supervisor wants Fillmore Safeway to stay

As previously reported, the Safeway located at Webster Plaza is set to be sold to Align Real Estate, which plans to install a mixed-use residential and retail building at the site. But now, San Francisco supervisor Dean Preston is looking to fight the closure — or at least stall the plans — to ensure Fillmore residents have access to the grocery store for as long as possible before construction begins. Given that there’s no start time for construction, Preston is asking that Safeway remain open until the developer breaks ground, KRON 4 reports. Preston is further looking to get a guarantee that there will be a new grocery store installed in the incoming retail space to keep the Fillmore from becoming a food desert. In response, Safeway issued a statement that it still plans to move forward with the closure in early March.

Recycle wine and liquor bottles for cash

Among the new California laws that went into effect at the start of the year is the inclusion of wine and liquor bottles under California Refund Value, meaning you’ll pay a deposit for bottles that consumers can receive if it’s returned to a redemption center, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. California residents can find the nearest redemption center via the CalRecycle website.

The Halfway Club opens in Crocker-Amazon

The closure of Broken Record on Geneva Avenue left a bar-sized hole in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. But now that’s changed, finally. Tablehopper reports restaurant and bar the Halfway Club opens tonight, January 10, serving 1970s vibes at 1166 Geneva Avenue. Expect dishes such as toasted cheese ravioli, a pork loin sandwich, and a hefty burger with ancho pimento cheese and griddled onions. The drink menu features a roster of sturdy classics such as Bloody Marys and Old Fashioneds, with a secret drink menu to boot.

Correction: January 10, 2024, 12:56 p.m. This article was corrected to reflect that Anchor Oyster Bar is expected to reopen in six weeks.