Apparently, This Tiny Polk Street Pizzeria Is Behind More Than 70 DoorDash Restaurants

A single San Francisco restaurant has been operating under dozens of other names on third-party delivery app Doordash, local news outlet Hoodline reports. The restaurant in question, Fresco Pizza Shawarma, is located at 1338 Polk Street in an unremarkable storefront near the corner of Polk and Pine. The menu on the restaurant’s website offers pizzas, salads, calzones, hot sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and Mediterranean specialties such as shawarma and falafel.

According to an “investigation” by Reddit users and additional research done by Hoodline, the restaurant has also been selling all those items — and more — under different business names on Doordash. Searching the delivery app for dishes such as “breakfast burrito” might pull up a result for the restaurant Daydream Breakfast Burritos, which operates out of 1338 Polk Street. The same goes for a search for “meatballs,” which might point you toward ordering from Ma’s Meatballs, also located at 1338 Polk Street.

All in all, Hoodline reports “at least 70 different” restaurants have been operating out of the one San Francisco address. The outlet lists 72 business names, to be exact, including Sheeeeesh Kabab, Thursday Calzones, the Pasta Slut, Pizza Pilgrims, Fell For Falafels, and Alfredo’s Parmigiana House.

Nick’s Cove plans to rebuild boat house

According to an email sent on Thursday night, the Nick’s Cove team plans to rebuild the historic boat house lost in a fire earlier this week. “Palm House Hospitality and Nick’s Cove are grateful that no one was injured in this tragedy,” the email reads. “The team plans to pick up the pieces and do everything possible to rebuild the Boat Shack.” Fans who want to support the team can plan a visit to the restaurant, which remains open; book a stay at one of the cottages; or purchase a gift card, the email encourages.

Waterfront Peninsula restaurant coming soon

Hurrica Restaurant & Bar opens on Friday, January 26 at 150 Northpoint Court in Redwood City, offering waterfront views of the Westpoint Harbor. On the menu, expect kombu-wrapped lobster, seared yellowtail, and pan-roasted black cod, all cooked over a live fire on the restaurant’s hearth.

Old-school burger spot is back open

The Mercury News reports that Kirk’s Steakburgers, a Campbell burger destination for more than 70 years, has reopened in its new home. The restaurant moved from its previous address into the former Grill’em location across the street at 2509 South Bascom Avenue. The outlet reports the menu has been left mostly intact with a few news items on offer including “appetizers, crinkle-cut French fries, and cocktails.”

Correction: January 12, 2024, 11:35 a.m. This article was corrected to more accurately reflect information about Hurrica Restaurant & Bar.