 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Apparently, This Tiny Polk Street Pizzeria Is Behind More Than 70 DoorDash Restaurants

Whether you want a breakfast burrito, falafel, or cheesecake, the restaurant at 1338 Polk Street will happily deliver

by Lauren Saria
Shutterstock
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

A single San Francisco restaurant has been operating under dozens of other names on third-party delivery app Doordash, local news outlet Hoodline reports. The restaurant in question, Fresco Pizza Shawarma, is located at 1338 Polk Street in an unremarkable storefront near the corner of Polk and Pine. The menu on the restaurant’s website offers pizzas, salads, calzones, hot sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and Mediterranean specialties such as shawarma and falafel.

According to an “investigation” by Reddit users and additional research done by Hoodline, the restaurant has also been selling all those items — and more — under different business names on Doordash. Searching the delivery app for dishes such as “breakfast burrito” might pull up a result for the restaurant Daydream Breakfast Burritos, which operates out of 1338 Polk Street. The same goes for a search for “meatballs,” which might point you toward ordering from Ma’s Meatballs, also located at 1338 Polk Street.

All in all, Hoodline reports “at least 70 different” restaurants have been operating out of the one San Francisco address. The outlet lists 72 business names, to be exact, including Sheeeeesh Kabab, Thursday Calzones, the Pasta Slut, Pizza Pilgrims, Fell For Falafels, and Alfredo’s Parmigiana House.

Nick’s Cove plans to rebuild boat house

According to an email sent on Thursday night, the Nick’s Cove team plans to rebuild the historic boat house lost in a fire earlier this week. “Palm House Hospitality and Nick’s Cove are grateful that no one was injured in this tragedy,” the email reads. “The team plans to pick up the pieces and do everything possible to rebuild the Boat Shack.” Fans who want to support the team can plan a visit to the restaurant, which remains open; book a stay at one of the cottages; or purchase a gift card, the email encourages.

Waterfront Peninsula restaurant coming soon

Hurrica Restaurant & Bar opens on Friday, January 26 at 150 Northpoint Court in Redwood City, offering waterfront views of the Westpoint Harbor. On the menu, expect kombu-wrapped lobster, seared yellowtail, and pan-roasted black cod, all cooked over a live fire on the restaurant’s hearth.

Old-school burger spot is back open

The Mercury News reports that Kirk’s Steakburgers, a Campbell burger destination for more than 70 years, has reopened in its new home. The restaurant moved from its previous address into the former Grill’em location across the street at 2509 South Bascom Avenue. The outlet reports the menu has been left mostly intact with a few news items on offer including “appetizers, crinkle-cut French fries, and cocktails.”

Correction: January 12, 2024, 11:35 a.m. This article was corrected to more accurately reflect information about Hurrica Restaurant & Bar.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

After All That, TikTok Star Keith Lee Is Leaving the Bay Area Early 

By Dianne de Guzman and Lauren Saria

This Is Not a Drill: The Bay Area’s Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Opening Date Is Set

By Dianne de Guzman

Don’t Worry, You Can Still Get an Andersen’s Pea Soup Fix on the Drive From SF to LA

By Dianne de Guzman

Classic San Francisco Restaurant Pays Out $226K Due to Health Care Mandate Violations

By Dianne de Guzman

Here’s Everything Keith Lee’s Eaten in the Bay Area So Far

By Paolo Bicchieri and Lauren Saria

This Yemeni Coffee Pioneer Will Open a Second San Francisco Outpost in FiDi

By Paolo Bicchieri