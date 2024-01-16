Mega-Popular Food Emporium China Live Avoids Eviction as Lawsuit Looms

There’s been no shortage of drama for the multi-storied food emporium China Live on Broadway. China Live owner George Chen sued landlord Cypress Properties in 2021 for $25 million, stating a breach of contract, to which its landlord countersued to evict the restaurant complex from its building. Now, it’s come to light that an agreement was made behind closed doors between restaurant representatives and the property managers. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Cypress Properties will cease filing petitions to evict so long as China Live stays current on rent.

This settlement won’t prevent the August court hearing for that 2021 suit, which contains claims from both sides regarding the other’s negotiations with brokers in the city and disputes over money owed. But it does mean business as usual can continue in the meantime. How all of this impacts Chen’s hopes to open new projects in San Francisco, or Cypress Properties’ $21 million loan from LoanCore Capital Markets LLC, remains to be seen.

Izzy’s reopens in San Carlos

At long last a fan-favorite upscale restaurant has returned to the Peninsula. The Mercury News reports Izzy’s, which closed in June 2022, is back as Izzy’s on the Peninsula with a major renovation and updated menu. Longtime fans can expect those familiar steaks and chops, alongside expanded seafood options and desserts including a roasted pear bread pudding.

Azalina’s receives honor from city hall

Azalina Eusope, who owns the Tenderloin restaurant Azalina’s and earned Eater SF’s Chef of the Year award for 2023, just took home yet another big honor, this time from San Francisco mayor London Breed. The city swore Eusope into the San Francisco Sanitation and Streets Commission on January 12, making her a member of the five-person oversight committee for the Department of Public Works (DPW). It’s a testament to Eusope’s long-standing relationship with the community.

Union Square French restaurant is back

Jeanne d’Arc, a quirky French restaurant that opened in 1972, lives again in the Cornell Hotel de France on Bush Street after a 2020 closure. The Chronicle reports the hotel has new ownership from SoCal group Oceanic Enterprises and chef Bernard Moutal, who ran Jeanne d’Arc from 2000 to 2012, is back in his whites.

There’s a new Peninsula Foodist

Adrienne Mitchel is the new face of the Peninsula Foodist, the restaurant arm of Embarcadero Media. Mitchel comes from Glitter Magazine and Foodbeast.