Uber Just Shut Down Its $1 Billion Alcohol Delivery Service

Anyone ordering bottles of Two Buck Chuck to the house for their Saturday kickbacks will no longer be able to rely on alcohol delivery service Drizly to power the good times. That’s because San Francisco-based tech behemoth Uber, which owns the company, is shutting down its $1.1 billion acquisition by the end of March, according to Axios. Drizly operates in 36 states and more than 1,500 cities, according to its website, and fans shouldn’t be too worried as they can still order alcohol delivery through UberEats.

Drizly never quite clicked with Uber, the Chronicle writes. Purchased in 2021 following Uber’s 2020 acquisition of third-party delivery competitor Postmates, the idea was to bring alcohol sales under the expanding Uber umbrella. But the model differed from Uber Eats in that it allowed liquor stores to deliver products to customers using their own drivers, and required a separate app. Eventually, Uber Eats brought alcohol onto that app, and the company reports alcohol sales on UberEats have doubled in the last year. Local merchants, including Adeline Market and Liquor in Oakland, did rely on Drizly for sales.

Nepalese restaurant opens in the Mission

There’s a new spot for the momo and thali sets in the Mission. Tablehopper reports 14 Peaks Nepalese Cuisine opened in the former Buttermilk Southern Kitchen location on 23rd Street. The menu is extensive with a variety of lassis and vindaloos — plus, the restaurant is open until 10 p.m. for the night owls.

San Francisco just got its first Indonesian cafe

Though SanDai in Walnut Creek brought avocado coffee to the East Bay, Kopiku Coffee just brought all-Indonesian coffee — from beans to drinks — to the city. The Chronicle reports co-owner Adhi Jusuf started the business first roasting beans under the name Beaneka, and now is serving Southeast Asian fare including arem-arem, coconut rice stuffed with meat wrapped in a banana leaf.

AYCE sushi spot to open in Sacramento mall

After the departure of Mikuni from the Arden Fair Mall, the Bee reports there’s already a replacement on the way. Pier 50, part of the Fukumi Restaurant Group, will open in the mall in mid-March. Owners Sylbi and Han Song will offer more than 100 items ranging from Korean fusion food to non-raw options to a bottomless sushi option.