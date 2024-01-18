First Lady Jill Biden Surprise Visited This Marina District Oyster Bar for Lunch

Marina residents may have been surprised to see a motorcade roll through the neighborhood on Wednesday, and it seems the hubbub was due to a lunch stop at Popi’s Oysterette by First Lady Jill Biden. Chef and owner Melissa Perfit shares that she was unaware Biden would be stopping in with her entourage, but found the space to accommodate the group. Biden ordered the restaurant’s bestseller, the crab roll, while the rest of the group tried burgers, shrimp rolls, oysters, chowder, and gumbo. “Jill was very friendly although it was clear they were there to work,” Perfit says. “Before she left she shook my hand, which I took as a huge compliment. The group was respectful of the space and our other diners.”

New Russian bakery launches in SoMa

A new bakery serving pastries found in the Russian republic of Tatarstan just debuted in SoMa, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. AyDea, located at 799 Bryant Street, serves a wealth of baked goods, breakfast and lunch items, as well as specialty coffee drinks. The layered dough zang, which AyDea chef and co-owner Chris Dumesnil describes as “the predecessor to the French-style croissant,” is central to many of the store’s offerings, such as its savory Zang Monsieur and Zang Madame breakfast sandwiches — similar to the French croque monsieur and madame — and Sugar Zang on the sweet side. Heftier dishes are also available, such as kistibi filled with beef or potato, plus soups and salad.

British expats bring beloved sausage rolls to the Bay

Two British expats with a hankering for a taste of home launched a business to fulfill that need. Mrs. Miggins British Bakery has been making the rounds at Bay Area farmers markets, selling British treats such as sausage rolls, scones, sticky toffee pudding, fruit crumbles, and frozen pasties to bake at home, the Mercury News reports. The duo can be found selling their goods on the weekend at the San Ramon farmers market, as well as in Willow Glen, Sunnyvale, Oakland, San Carlos, Fremont, and Livermore.

The meme-ification of Josh

Internet humor can sometimes be tough to parse out, depending on how capital-O Online you are. So if you’ve been struggling to figure out what’s so funny about a wine named Josh, the San Francisco Chronicle is here to break it down. The California-based wine is the subject of several memes going around the internet right now, and it seems the $20 wine is now the thrifty wine darling it was always meant to become. As for whether one should actually drink it: Wine critic Esther Mobley described it as “not good” but $20 seems a fair price to judge for yourself.

Two coffee pop-ups join forces for a day

York Street Cafe closed up shop at the Embarcadero in mid-December after three months of participating in the city’s Vacant to Vibrant program. Now the business has transformed back into a roaming pop-up and will team up with fellow coffee pop-up Paper Son Coffee on Saturday, January 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neighbor Bakehouse in the Dogpatch. No details yet on what drinks will be poured, although York Street promises that the popular forest latte will be available.