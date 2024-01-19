Devil’s Teeth and Whack Donuts Downtown Pop-Ups Will Stick Around a Little Longer

The downtown San Francisco locations of popular bakeries Devil’s Teeth and Whack Donuts will remain open a little longer. The San Francisco Business Times reports that eight of the nine businesses that opened temporary locations in downtown San Francisco through a city program called Vacant to Vibrant will extend their leases until at least March. In addition to Devil’s Teeth Bakery (One Embarcadero Center, Suite 1113) and Whack Donuts (Four Embarcadero Center, Suite 4507), Pacifica-based Rosalind Bakery will also keep open its downtown outpost at Four Embarcadero Center, Suite 4504.

The Business Times reports the extended leases, which were initially for just three months, will run through at least March 2024. Applications are now open for a second cohort of businesses to apply for the program, which provides selected business owners with “free rent, grant coverage for some utility and tenant improvement expenses, as well as other resources.” Applications for the program are due February 23. The city is also hoping to recruit more property owners to participate in the program; landlords received “$5,000 by the city to cover the pop-up tenants’ utility expenses and tenant improvements,” per the Business Times.

Landmark restaurant off Highway 1 to close

The Mercury News reports that Whole Enchilada, a highly recognizable restaurant located just off Highway 1 near Moss Landing, will close at the end of the month. Co-founder Ray Retez died in November at the age of 93; now the 45-year-old family-run restaurant located at 7902 CA-1 will close after January 31, the paper reports.

Two more new food businesses to open in FiDi

Hot on the heels of the news of Delah Coffee’s upcoming FiDi location and Saint Frank’s second location near the Embarcadero, the San Francisco Chronicle has news of two more food and beverage businesses with plans to expand into the area. Avotoasty, a San Francisco-based avocado toast shop, will open a third location at 101 California Street. Outset Coffee, known for its fruit coffee drinks, also expanded with a new store at 90 New Montgomery Street.

Wanna buy a $250 bagel sandwich?

If you’re looking for an over-the-top gift or a real treat-yourself moment, head to Fog Design + Art Fair this weekend at the Fort Mason Art Center. That’s where you’ll find Feltz Bagels, an art installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow. SFGATE reports that Feltz will bring a collection of “50,000 hand-sewn individual items, all of which are for sale,” to the event — including “customizable bagel sandwich[es], which Sparrow will prepare exactly to your liking out of pre-sewn items for $250.”