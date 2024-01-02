A Classic Haight-Ashbury Cafe Has Closed

A long-running Mediterranean restaurant in the famous Haight-Ashbury corridor closed permanently late last year. According to reports from multiple outlets, Blue Front Cafe, located at 1430 Haight Street, ended its 63-year-long run after co-owner Hani Khoury filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on December 26. The San Francisco Standard reports the restaurant has been dark since late November, and Khoury confirmed to various news outlets that he does not plan to reopen the business.

The restaurant opened in 1961, and brothers Hani and Issam Khoury acquired the business in 1992. Per the San Francisco Business Times, the owner's bankruptcy filing declared “$567,000 in liabilities against just over $100,000 in assets.” Blue Front struggled even before the pandemic, but Hani Khoury tells the Standard that business has dropped off since COVID due in part to a decline in catering orders from office workers.

Singaporean cafe Killiney Kopitiam is moving

The Palo Alto location of Singaporean cafe chain Killiney Kopitiam closed in late December, but the owner says the restaurant will relocate to a new location near San Jose, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. According to an Instagram post, the restaurant will reopen in spring 2024 at Westfield Valley Fair, 855 Stevens Creek Boulevard in Santa Clara.

Is Whitechapel finally entering its comeback era?

Almost exactly a full year after announcing a temporary closure, San Francisco’s church of gin, Whitecastle, seems poised to finally make its return. A spokesperson for Brick by Brick Hospitality, which owns the bar, writes that Whitechapel is hosting group events for the next few months and will “eventually reopen with a new version of Whitechapel.”

Big beer garden heads to Walnut Creek

The Mercury News reports that Lafayette-based Headlands Brewing will open a second location in Walnut Creek at 2999 Oak Road. The beer garden is expected to open this summer and will serve “hearty grub, like crispy smash burgers, Bavarian-style soft pretzels and elevated sausages” — as well as Headlands Brewing beers, of course.