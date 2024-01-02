Share All sharing options for: An Italian Cafe With Gorgeous Golden Gate Bridge Views Opens in the Presidio

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line.

January 2

CHINATOWN — The chef behind Chinatown restaurant Z&Y and Chili House in San Francisco’s Richmond District has opened a new restaurant called Z&Y Peking Duck at 606 Jackson Street. As the name indicates, the restaurant sells Peking duck (though, per the Chronicle, only a limited number will be available daily) as well as “dim sum dishes like spicy wontons, pork dumplings and noodles in bean sauce.”

PRESIDIO — An Italian-inspired cafe and pizzeria will open in the Presidio of San Francisco on Monday, January 8. Il Parco comes from Buen Rallo Group and restaurateur Eduardo Rallo, who’s also behind Colibri Mexican Bistro, which opened in April 2022. Consultant Anthony Falco worked with chef Daniel Gomez on the menu, which offers “vibrant salads filled with fresh, seasonal produce, focaccia pizzas featuring a variety of Italian and Californian sourced toppings,” according to press materials for the restaurant.

Il Parco will be open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dinner seven days a week — and diners can look forward to stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge from the restaurant’s patio. By day, it’ll serve coffee and light fare such as pastries or a yogurt parfait, while lunch and dinner menus will include items such as mortadella pistachio and muffuletta paninis, and potato rosemary and spicy soppressata and honey pizzas. Canned cocktails and Italian wines will also be available.