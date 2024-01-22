In-N-Out Burger Is Closing Its Only Oakland Location Due to ‘Ongoing Issues With Crime’

There’s about to be one less place for Animal-style fries in the East Bay. That’s because In-N-Out Burger on Oakport Street in Oakland will close on March 24, In-N-Out Burger chief operating officer Denny Warnick let fans know over the weekend. A statement from the company provided to ABC7 indicates the company closed in part due to safety concerns. “We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime,” the statement reads in part. “Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

It’s a challenging time for Oakland small businesses. The Mercury News reports the Oakland Police Department recorded a 23 percent increase in burglaries between 2022 and 2023. This In-N-Out location, the only one in Oakland, lasted 18 years and was a popular go-to after arriving at or departing from Oakland International Airport. But Warnick said customers and workers were under threat of danger too often. “We cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment,” he said. Workers at the location will receive severance pay or the option to work at another In-N-Out location.

Anchor Brewing is getting a new owner soon

Since legendary San Francisco beermaker Anchor Brewing shuttered last summer after 127 years, numerous hopeful buyers have submitted bids — including former workers. Now, the San Francisco Chronicle reports those bids are under review, and a new owner will be revealed by the end of January. It’s not clear whether or not the new owner will be another major company such as former owner Sapporo. But Anchor company representative Sam Singer told the paper “there would be names that you’d recognize” on the list of potentials.

Noe Valley Italian restaurant to close

Bacco owner Sharri Dominici says that after 31 years she’ll close her classic 24th Street Italian restaurant so she can open a new restaurant in the same space with new partners. That’s what she told the Chronicle, confirming Bacco’s last day is January 31 and the new business should open in mid-March. The new restaurant will not serve Italian food.

Salvadoran restaurant opens on Valencia

Sarita’s Grill & Beer will open this week at 995 Valencia Street in the former Biriani House location, according to Mission Local. Natali Juarez, the 21-year-old owner and operator, will serve pupusas, beef soup, tamales, and more. The popular business corridor has seen highs and lows in the last year, with mainstays including West of Pecos closing and Stonemill Matcha closing, only to reopen a few months later under new ownership.

San Jose roaster opens permanent location

After about four years of roasting coffee and popping up in the South Bay, Moonwake Coffee Roasters is opening its first cafe space. The Mercury News reports owners Mabel Yeung and Ming Wood signed a lease at 1412 Saratoga Avenue in west San Jose. Details are sparse for now as the business continues to provide beans to pop-ups including Paper Son and selling at the Cupertino farmers market.