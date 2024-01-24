You Can Shop Chef David Kinch’s Personal Collection of Rare Cookbooks This Weekend

Cookbook collections and fine dining fans may want to head to Santa Cruz this weekend, where legendary California chef David Kinch will be selling off hundreds of rare and out-of-print cookbooks at a local bookstore. The chef made the announcement on Instagram, writing that the books represent 45 years of collecting but have served their purpose and shouldn’t be sitting around collecting dust. “Many of the 100s of titles are old, rare and out of print with French and Japanese titles well represented from personal travels and haunting bookstore worldwide,” the post reads in part. “Many are signed and personalized, and all are from my personal library and new titles will go out both days.”

The sale takes place February 3 and 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at Bad Animal Books located at 1011 Cedar Street in Santa Cruz. New titles will be placed each day and the bookstore’s bar will be open during the sale.

Little Star on Divis isn’t done yet

Tablehopper writes that despite previously announcing plans to close at the end of 2023, Little Star Pizza on Divisidero actually will stay open for a least a little while longer. “There was a complication with the sale of the restaurant assets to another restaurant group,” owner Brian Sadigursky shared. “As of right now we don’t know what the future looks like. Either the sale goes through in the next couple months, or we stick around until our lease expires at the end of September 2024.” In any case, the pizzeria is open for the time being.

Delicious Dish in Sonoma is back

Popular Sonoma lunch spot Delicious Dish is back with a slightly new name — Delicious Dish Provisions — and a new focus on “sandwiches, salads, soup and house-made goods — along with a carefully curated picnic and pantry merch,” per a press release. The owners moved the new business to 565 Fifth Street West where they’re serving a seasonal menu for lunch including items such as Ora King salmon fillets with sauce verte and Mary’s chicken breasts with roasted red onions, lemon, tomatoes, and feta.

James Beard Taste America returns

Tickets are still available for the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America event in San Francisco. The tasting event takes place Sunday, February 4 at the Four Seasons Hotel and will feature a number of top local chefs including Anya El-Wattar of Birch & Rye, David Yoshimura of one-Michelin-star Nisei, Dominica Rice Cisneros of Bombera, and C-Y Chia and Shane Stanbridge of Lion Dance Cafe. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased online.