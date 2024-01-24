Some of NYC’s Best Fried Chicken Lands in San Francisco Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Share All sharing options for: Some of NYC’s Best Fried Chicken Lands in San Francisco Just in Time for the Super Bowl

The Bay Area is no slouch in the fried chicken/chicken wing game, but if you want to try one of New York’s top fried chicken spots, it’s landing on the Bay Area doorstep next month. Chef Eric Huang of Pecking House will bring his Sichuan chile-laced fried chicken to San Francisco again on Sunday, February 11 for a one-day-only Super Bowl pop-up at Lord Stanley. But if the prospect of fighting the football and food crowds of a pop-up known to command a 10,000-person waitlist sounds like a nightmare, thankfully Huang will be running a much longer pop-up at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa as part of Turntable’s touring pop-up residencies. That stint starts on Friday, February 16, and runs through Thursday, February 29.

Beyond the ever-popular chile fried chicken, Huang will also bring a heirloom butter bean salad, cheddar cornbread with apple honey, mashed potatoes with duck heart gravy, and an almond panna cotta with peaches and ginger. But new to the menu is a chicken and waffles number. Chile fried chicken gets paired with crisp, yeasted waffles doused in apple honey and given a smear of miso butter. In a recent Instagram post, Huang shared a photo of the new dish. “Adding butter to fried chicken dunked in spicy duck fat may seem like overkill,” Huang writes in part, “and a one-way ticket to semaglutide abuse, but it works because waffles were destined to bear the sins of dairy fat.” Okay!

Still, if you’re insistent on getting your chicken on the day of the big game, it’s good to have a game plan of your own. The Super Bowl menu will be a smidge smaller than the offerings at the Flamingo Resort — diners can expect the heirloom butter bean salad and cheddar cornbread with apple honey alongside the chile fried chicken for this event — but there’s thankfully an option to pre-order chicken via Tock. For those who want to head to the Lazeaway Club at the Flamingo Resort for the full sit-down experience, the chicken will be available all day during the pop-up, or you can order in advance for pick-up via Tock.

If you’re not quite indoctrinated into this East Coast chicken cult, there are capital-R Reasons why the pop-up is a NYC favorite. Huang was formerly a sous chef at fine dining destination restaurant Eleven Madison Park and left in 2019 to start a restaurant. But when the pandemic struck, Huang ultimately launched a delivery pop-up around his fried chicken, quickly gaining fans for the buttermilk-brined chicken that’s then seasoned with “crushed Tianjin chilies, Szechuan peppercorn, salt, sugar, and MSG.”