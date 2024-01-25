Police Boarded Up This Oakland Wine Bar After a Burglary — Then Sent the Owner a Bill

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that following a break-in at Oakland wine bar Snail Bar, which resulted in $6,400 in losses, Oakland police informed business owner and chef Andres Giraldo Florez that he would receive an invoice for their services. According to the paper, when police can’t make contact with a business owner or property manager following a break-in, they board up the property at a cost to the owner. The boarding up aims “to prevent further victimization,” a police spokesperson told the Chronicle. But in Florez’s case, he says a plywood board was placed in front of the door, held up only by duct tape.

A city spokesperson says a fee for police services is normal and is often covered by property insurance. Although Florez hasn’t received his bill as of press time, he shares that he’s heard the range is anywhere from $600 to $1,500.

Downtown San Jose Food Hall is finally open

The CloudKitchens-backed San Jose Downtown Food Hall opened on Wednesday, January 24. Customers were finally able to step inside the space after years of development, the Mercury News reports. Located at East Santa Clara and South Third streets, the food hall launched with four businesses — Mercy Mediterranean, Luna’s Halal Taqueria, Azuma Japanese Sushi, and Sweet Please — but a general manager told the newspaper that number is expected to increase to 26.

Tennis-themed taproom opens in Albany

Tennis doubles partners Simon Chen and Johnny Weng launched local brewery Match Point Brewing, and now the duo is readying to open a taproom in Albany in mid-March, the Mercury News reports. Match Point is teaming up with neighbor 310 Eatery and the two businesses have knocked down a connecting wall to join the spaces to “help develop this craft beer and micro-food hall.”

Waterbar and EPIC Steak turn 16

It’s been sixteen years of sweet waterfront Bay Bridge views for sister restaurants Waterbar and EPIC Steak. To celebrate, diners will be reminded of what restaurant prices were back in 2008 when Waterbar and EPIC Steak will bring back some opening menu dishes at the original pricing. In tribute to opening EPIC Steak chef Jan Birnbaum, who passed away in 2018, the restaurant will serve Creole Lyonnaise; cornmeal-crusted oysters; steak and cake, a coffee-rubbed petite filet with a Dungeness crab cake; and beignets. Waterbar, meanwhile, is bringing back Emma’s Salad, made with Belgian endives and a Meyer lemon vinaigrette; rock cod “Colbert”; and a brown sugar brownie parfait. Select wines will also be available at 2008-era pricing by the glass or bottle. Waterbar will run its specials from Friday, January 26 through Monday, January 29; EPIC Steak will run its special menu and pricing from Friday, January 26 to Thursday, February 1.