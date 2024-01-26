Some of San Francisco’s Top Bars Planned Out a Self-Guided Irish Coffee Crawl

Whether you’re a big believer in food holidays or not, a group of bars and Irish coffee enthusiasts organized a San Francisco-wide Irish coffee crawl with a fun collectible piece of art to commemorate January 25 as National Irish Coffee Day. Even though the date has passed, it’s not an official crawl wherein groups meet at a certain day or time and work down the list; instead, organizer and Casements co-owner Gillian Fitzgerald says this is a yearlong endeavor that Irish coffee fans can tick off at their leisure. “It’s honestly about exploring different neighborhoods,” she says. “The goal is for people to meet up at one of the bars and then take a walk to the next one. And then over the course of the year try to take all eight of them — and hopefully lots of other ones in between.”

Fitzgerald tapped local artist Amos Goldbaum to draw a map of the bars on the Irish coffee list, which will be available at all eight locating, including Halfway Club, Devil’s Acre, Casements, and others. As a bonus, the maps are printed in black and white for customers to color in on their own. Referencing the recent news cycle of downtown businesses struggling, Fitzgerald says she wants to encourage people to explore their hometown again. “This is not a race,” she says, “this is a year. Hopefully, it will help people fall back in love with the city.”

Muddy Waters on Valencia is up for sale

Mission District coffee mainstay Muddy Waters has been caffeinating residents at 521 Valencia Street since 1990, but now Mission Local reports the business is up for sale for $75,000. The listing is currently live on Craigslist and states that the owners are “ready to retire,” and the owners’ daughter confirmed the listing to the news outlet.

Hetal Vasavada’s favorite Bay Area restaurants

Local cookbook author and recipe developer Hetal Vasavada is no stranger to sharing her favorite food spots around the Bay Area — she toured Eater SF around her favorite Indian food trucks just last year — but now she’s sharing a longer list of her Bay Area essentials. In the food newsletter “Tap is Fine,” Vasvada shouts out Besharam, Luce, Surya Darshini in Milpitas, and Kiroro in Belmont, among others. For the full list, head to the newsletter here.

Enjoy wine and poetry at this new bar

If Riesling, food, poetry, and books sound like your idea of a good time, perhaps the bar you’ve been searching for is the new Golden Sardine in North Beach. Taking over the former Family Cafe spot at 362 Columbus Avenue, Golden Sardine opens on Friday, January 26. But more importantly, the bar will hold a grand opening event on Sunday, January 28, with a poetry and paella night, with poetry readings, music, food, and wine. Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and run until late.