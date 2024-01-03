San Francisco’s Most Recognizable KFC Has Closed

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

MISSION — The Kentucky Fried Chicken at the busy intersection of Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street is no longer, the San Francisco Standard reports. Previously a Kentucky Fried Chicken-Taco Bell combo, the fast food location has held down the prominent corner for years, but now the Standard reports the building is boarded up and the phone line is disconnected.

HAIGHT — Long-running Blue Front Cafe will not reopen its doors after 62 years in business, the San Francisco Business Times reports. After opening in 1961, the restaurant was purchased by brothers Hani and Issam Khoury in 1992; now, the Business Times reports that Hani Khoury filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on December 26, and he confirmed to the outlet via email that “the business will no longer be a going concern.”

OAKLAND — Calavera is set to close its doors on Saturday, January 6, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The business announced the decision in a post on Instagram. “As you all know, the state of Oakland hasn’t been kind to small businesses — with less foot traffic and severely decreased sales, we cannot continue on,” the caption reads in part.

BERKELEY — Berkeley vegan favorite Flacos is no longer. East Bay Nosh reports the restaurant closed its doors on Saturday, December 30, but shares there are hints it could continue in another iteration — a GoFundMe shares that the owner is looking to move Flacos to an industrial kitchen.

BERKELEY — The Business Times also caught the news that Cal mainstay Thai House has closed at 2511 Channing Way as of December 15. It’s sad news for Berkeley residents and Cal alum, but fans desperate for a Thai food fix from Thai House can drive a few cities over to Richmond, where the owners opened Pra Jam Thai on San Pablo Avenue.

PALO ALTO — Bay Area Singapore restaurant Killiney Kopitiam closed on December 26, but fans of the international chain won’t have to wait long — or travel too far — for another taste. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the restaurant is set to reopen in the spring at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose.

SEBASTOPOL — Pascaline Patisserie & Cafe closed down its Sebastopol location as of Monday, January 1. A message on the business’s website shares the sad news, but states they’re looking for another location to add to the still-running Santa Rosa bistro location, which is adding dinner service as of Thursday, January 11. “We have loved serving you, your family, and special guests and are excited to share that we are growing and have some great new plans under our toque,” the website shares.

SACRAMENTO — It’s official: long-standing Sacramento restaurant Sam’s Hof Brau is gone for good. The 60-year-old restaurant suffered a number of setbacks in recent years including a fire last February. Now, the Sacramento Bee reports the restaurant has been put up for sale. For decades, Sam’s was a destination for turkey legs, roast beef, and ham; it was one of only a handful of hof braus remaining in Northern California.

SACRAMENTO — Pressed Coffee and Records, a coffee shop and record store located at 1725 L Street in Sacramento has closed as of December 22, the Bee also reports. The business owner made the announcement via Instagram, citing a “significant annual increase in rent in September” as the reason behind the decision. It’s likely not the end of the road for Pressed, however. “I am certain that this isn’t the end and you will see some more news on that soon,” the post reads in part.