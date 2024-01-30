 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

After All That, It Looks Like the Legendary North Beach Restaurant Will Endure

Restaurateurs Francesco Covucci and Peter Fazio of Il Casaro Pizzeria and Barbara Pinseria will purchase the 50-year-old business

by Dianne de Guzman
A man in a business suit. Patricia Chang
Dianne de Guzman is a deputy editor at Eater SF writing about Bay Area restaurant and bar trends, upcoming openings, and pop-ups.

North Beach Restaurant served San Franciscans for 50 years at 1512 Stockton Street, but it seemed the restaurant’s time was at an end when owner Leo Petroni announced that the restaurant would close at the end of December. The 6,400-square-foot restaurant and its assets were put up for sale with a $4.5 million asking price, and little has been heard about what’s happening next, until now: The San Francisco Chronicle reports experienced restaurateurs Francesco Covucci and Peter Fazio, who also own several restaurants in the neighborhood, are now under contract to purchase the restaurant from Petroni.

Details of the final deal were not disclosed but notably, Covucci told the newspaper that the restaurant would keep its name along with a number of favorite dishes from the menu. That doesn’t mean everything will remain the same, however. A new chef will be brought in to update the menu, and an interior designer will be brought on to “spruce up” the restaurant.

Covucci and Fazio are no strangers to the San Francisco restaurant scene. The duo co-owns two locations of Il Casaro Pizzeria, Barbara Pinseria, California Fish Market, and Casaro Osteria, most of which are in the North Beach neighborhood. The two restaurateurs told the Chronicle that North Beach Restaurant will bring “a more formal and elegant concept and a full menu” to their portfolio.

It’s currently unclear when North Beach Restaurant is expected to reopen.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Neapolitan Pizza Pioneer A16 Will Fire Roman-Style Pies at Its New Ferry Building Outpost

By Lauren Saria and Paolo Bicchieri

Brunch Spot Early to Rise Will Bring Fresh Bagels and Bacon to the Former Automat Space

By Lauren Saria

A Lawsuit Could Derail One of the Biggest Players in the American Liquor Industry

By Paolo Bicchieri

Some of San Francisco’s Top Bars Planned Out a Self-Guided Irish Coffee Crawl

By Dianne de Guzman

Police Boarded Up This Oakland Wine Bar After a Burglary — Then Sent the Owner a Bill

By Dianne de Guzman

8 San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants That Closed Recently

By Dianne de Guzman and Lauren Saria