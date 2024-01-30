After All That, It Looks Like the Legendary North Beach Restaurant Will Endure

North Beach Restaurant served San Franciscans for 50 years at 1512 Stockton Street, but it seemed the restaurant’s time was at an end when owner Leo Petroni announced that the restaurant would close at the end of December. The 6,400-square-foot restaurant and its assets were put up for sale with a $4.5 million asking price, and little has been heard about what’s happening next, until now: The San Francisco Chronicle reports experienced restaurateurs Francesco Covucci and Peter Fazio, who also own several restaurants in the neighborhood, are now under contract to purchase the restaurant from Petroni.

Details of the final deal were not disclosed but notably, Covucci told the newspaper that the restaurant would keep its name along with a number of favorite dishes from the menu. That doesn’t mean everything will remain the same, however. A new chef will be brought in to update the menu, and an interior designer will be brought on to “spruce up” the restaurant.

Covucci and Fazio are no strangers to the San Francisco restaurant scene. The duo co-owns two locations of Il Casaro Pizzeria, Barbara Pinseria, California Fish Market, and Casaro Osteria, most of which are in the North Beach neighborhood. The two restaurateurs told the Chronicle that North Beach Restaurant will bring “a more formal and elegant concept and a full menu” to their portfolio.

It’s currently unclear when North Beach Restaurant is expected to reopen.