San Francisco’s First Mini-Golf Bar Has Closed After 10 Years

For the last decade, there was just one place in San Francisco where you could play a round of mini golf while sipping an espresso martini. But the Mission District’s Urban Putt, a favorite for first dates and group get-togethers since 2014, closed on December 30. According to Mission Local, the bar and venue will reopen as an outpost of Australian mini golf venture Holey Moley. Urban Putt founder and owner Steve Fox sold this original location and his Denver outpost to Holey Moley’s controlling business Funlab. He’ll open a new Urban Putt in San Jose.

Fox told the outlet the pandemic’s impact on his business was too great to overcome on his own, citing the six-foot distancing rule as a no-go for mini-golf parties. Urban Putt ended up closing for 13 months. But by the end of January 2024, fans can head to 201 South Second Street in San Jose for that Urban Putt experience, though Fox doesn’t have any hard feelings about leaving San Francisco. “I believe that Holey Moley will do a good job,” Fox told the outlet.

Bar Agricole closed throughout January

Mission Street’s Bar Agricole, which won a James Beard Award in 2019 and made headlines when it reopened from a pandemic-induced slumber in 2022, is closed entering the new year. Owner Thad Vogler confirmed to Eater SF the restaurant will reopen around the “end of the month” after the team gets a chance to rest and travel.

Mini wine shop to open in Berkeley

From the couple behind the What to Drink wine club comes a new neighborhood shop focusing on small-lot wines. Celia and Joe Catalino will open a specialty market called Of All Places in spring 2024. According to an Instagram post, the project has been in the works for about a year and will serve as a pick-up site for the club, too.

Laurent Manrique moves on from Aquitaine

Superstar French chef Laurent Manrique is leaving Church Street’s Aquitaine Wine Bistro. According to an email from the chef, Manrique is heading into a “new adventure.” Manrique also owns Cafe de la Presse in San Francisco and is well known in the city for his time at Aqua where he helped the restaurant earn its two Michelin stars.