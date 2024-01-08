A Fire on Sunday Night Destroyed the Historic Boat Shack at Nick’s Cove

A fire destroyed a historical feature of a Marin County restaurant on the evening of January 7. SFGATE reports a fire tore through the boat shack at the end of Nick’s Cove’s pier — an iconic piece of the destination restaurant and waterfront cottages located off Tomales Bay — on Sunday night. Marin County Fire Department public information officer Mari Ochoa told the outlet the structure fire was reported just before 5 p.m. No one was inside the building at the time, and the fire was contained by 5:30 p.m.

Reached on Monday morning, Nick’s Cove owner Benson Wang says the business will remain open as usual as they figure out next steps and get more information. That means the cottages are open, the garden is open, and the restaurant is open. “The boat shack was iconic and beloved,” Wang says. “But we’re operational.”

Opened in the early 1930s, Nick’s Cove in Tomales Bay is a kind of “if you know you know” landmark in Marin County. Last year, the team behind Palm House Hospitality took over and revamped the property, which includes cottages and a restaurant known for serving briny and sweet oysters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though photos available through West Marin Feed show the building swallowed in flames.

TikTok star isn’t afraid of the Bay

Just last week the Internet’s favorite amateur food critic Keith Lee announced he’d come to the Bay Area. Following a flurry of social media chatter, the content creator took to TikTok to make one thing clear: He’s not afraid of car break-ins, people experiencing homelessness, or San Francisco’s alleged “Gotham City” vibes. In a video posted on January 7, Lee reminds viewers he grew up in Detroit, a city with its fair share of ups and downs, and says he believes adversity breeds talent. “The way my mind works,” Lee says, “that’s even more reason to go.”

Expansive new brewery opens in Sacramento

There’s a new drinking and gaming destination in midtown Sacramento. The Bee reports Mattie Groves, a 3,000-square-foot brewery replacing Big Stump Brewing Co. on L Street, opened on January 3. There are 12 beers on tap, a food menu provided by neighbors Old Soul Co., and board games available.

African spot battles with health department

A Tunisian restaurant that opened in spring 2023 has yet to get clearance for the use of its namesake North African cooking vessel. The Chronicle reports Gola, Rafik Bouzidi’s newest restaurant, is under scrutiny from San Francisco’s Department of Public Health. That’s because Bouzidi wants to use clay pots, called golas, to prepare his cuisine. Due to concerns about the ability to clean the vessels properly and the potential presence of cadmium, which is a carcinogen, officials continue to deny the entrepreneur the use of his cookware.

California may get an official state crustacean

Dungeness crabbing has been hard-hit again this season, suffering delay upon delay. That’s part of why Assemblymember Jim Wood is proposing a bill, AB-1797, that would enshrine the humble crab as the state’s official crustacean. The Mercury News reports the Humboldt County politician feels it could be a boon for the fishing industry. “Metacarcinus magister, known as Dungeness crab, … has long supported fishing ports up and down northern and central California,” the bill reads.

Update: January 8, 2024, 11:20 a.m.: This article was updated to include comments from Benson Wang of Nick’s Cove.