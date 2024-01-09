Where to Get Gorgeous King Cakes Around the Bay Area, Now Through Mardi Gras

The Epiphany may have passed, but there’s still plenty of time to laissez les bons temps rouler with an over-the-top king cake or an elegant galette des rois before the Carnival season ends. Now through Mardi Gras in early February, a handful of bakeries from San Francisco to Santa Clara will be baking the seasonal treats, which traditionally have a bean hidden inside, though these days it’s more common to be a tiny porcelain baby or other trinket called a fève. The tradition of hiding a baby inside these cakes likely goes back to New Orleans in the 1950s — whoever gets the slice with the baby gets to be king or queen for the day.

Here are seven bakeries offering gorgeous galettes des rois across the Bay Area.

Maison Nico

710 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

Maison Nico off Columbus at Montgomery Street will be selling its galettes des rois through January 31. The French patisserie offers two versions, both made with pâte feuilletée and stuffed with hazelnut frangipane, plus the option to include orange and yuzu marmalade “for extra pizzazz and bright balance.” Each galette, which includes 8-10 slices, costs $55 and orders can be placed online.

Le Marais

498 Sanchez Street, San Francisco and 250 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley

Le Marais, the French bakery with locations in both Mill Valley and the Castro, has traditional French galettes des rois through the end of the month. Head over to the bakery’s Instagram for a behind-the-scenes peek into how their 12-inch galettes come together: a layer of flaky puff pastry wrapped around either a frangipani ($45) or nut-free apple ($40) filling. The galettes include a paper crown for the king or queen — and a ceramic fève for customers to hide. Orders can be placed online and require two days of advance notice.

Maison Danel

1030 Polk Street, San Francisco

Maison Danel’s galettes des rois come with a personal touch. According to the bakery’s website, all the fèves baked into the galettes come from chef Danel de Betelu’s family collection. The 9-inch galettes ($60) keep things traditional with puff pastry around an almond filling; they also come in a special paper bag with a gold paper crown. Orders can be placed online for pick-up or delivery through January 29 with one-day advance notice.

Tarts de Feybesse

162 Bridgeview Place, Vallejo

Vallejo-based pop-up bakery Tarts de Feybesse may win the prize for cutest fèves — an Instagram post shows off the bakery’s selection of tiny, adorable eclairs, croissants, and cakes. The bakery’s traditional French galettes made with puff pastry and almond cream filling feed about 6-8 people and cost $40. Orders can be placed online for delivery or pick-up. Check the website for delivery areas and minimum order requirements.

Maison Alyzee

1208 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame and 212 Castro Street, Mountain View

French bakery Maison Alyzee, with locations in Burlingame and Mountain View, will be offering two kinds of galettes des rois until February 4. Customers can choose either a traditional galette ($50-72) made with frangipane cream or a hazelnut galette des rois ($70) filled with hazelnut-lemon confit frangipane cream and topped with hazelnut-lemon confit and crushed hazelnuts. The galettes include a crown and a fève for customers to hide inside. Place an order online for pick-up or delivery.

Croissante

2908 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Santa Clara’s Croissante has galettes des rois ($45) until the end of January. They’re offering a traditional French version with a citrus almond paste filling and flaky pastry dough. For safety, they’ve swapped a whole almond in for the porcelain fève. Orders can be placed online for pick up the following day.

Noe Valley Bakery

4073 24th Street, San Francisco and 28 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

There’s also an option for those looking for a New Orleans-style king cake — the one made with braided dough and decorated with purple, yellow, and green sanding sugars. Noe Valley Bakery’s king cakes ($26) can be ordered until February 13 and feature Danish dough filled with chocolate almond paste and come topped with orange glaze. There’s a tiny plastic baby inside, so eat carefully. Other Mardi Gras-themed offerings include prince cakes (think, a single-serving king cake with no baby) and Mardi Gras cupcakes. Place orders online for pick-up.