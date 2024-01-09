There’s a Whole New Reason for a Delay to Northern California’s Dungeness Crab Season

Dungeness crab season for Northern California arrived on Friday, January 5 — at least, from the stretch of coastline from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the California-Oregon border — but now there’s a setback of a different kind. A fisherman strike in Humboldt County is continuing to delay fishing in the area for now, as fishermen try to negotiate for a better price on crabs for the season, the Times-Standard reports. One fisherman, who preferred to stay anonymous, told the newspaper the issue is with Pacific Seafood, which purchases a large amount of Dungeness crab during the season and set the price for crab in Humboldt County “50-85 cents lower per-pound” compared to other fishing locations in California and Oregon.

It’s not clear when the strike could end, but a fisherman in the area told KIEM-TV that negotiations could be threatened if Zone 3 — the stretch of water from Point Arena to south of Half Moon Bay, which includes the Bay Area — is allowed to start Dungeness crab season following the next risk assessment on or around January 11.

The Napa Valley sign could be moved

The roadside sign that welcomes visitors to Napa Valley is at the center of a proposal to be moved. The plan is set for a discussion at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The sign is a social media favorite, with visitors often stopping to snag a photo in front of the picturesque landmark, but it’s become a traffic hazard due to its location adjacent to the busy Highway 29. A proposal to move the sign onto the property of Markham Vineyards is on the table, which includes a necessary turnout lane for those who want to park and take photos.

Philz Coffee HQ moves out of San Francisco

More change is in store for Philz Coffee — beyond shuttering its first location back in October: The company is moving its headquarters from the Dogpatch to its roasting plant in Oakland, the San Francisco Examiner reports. Philz CEO Mahesh Sadarangani says the San Francisco location “no longer aligned with our needs as a company,” citing the fact that nearly all of the corporate team is fully remote.

Oakland’s Sidebar restaurant to close

Despite a refresh of the menu and a change in ownership to nearby Bardo owners Seth and Jenni Bregman, Sidebar is set to close on Saturday, January 27. After the closure, Sidebar will become a “prep and overflow space” for Bardo’s private events, an Instagram post states. “We will miss our team and many loyal guests,” the post reads, in part.

The Bottlerock lineup just dropped

It’s not summer yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start dreaming up warm weather outfits for the upcoming concert season in the Bay. The musical lineup for Napa’s Bottlerock concert weekend was announced Monday, with headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná taking the stage from May 24 through 26. The food and drink lineup for the concert includes the upcoming Stateline Road Smokehouse, Compline, Press, Mustards Grill, and more. Three-day tickets start at $456 and go on sale Tuesday, January 9 at 10 a.m. via the Bottlerock website. Meanwhile, the other half of the concert extravaganza— namely, the stars of the culinary stage — have yet to be shared, so stay tuned.