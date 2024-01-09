Here’s Everything Keith Lee’s Eaten in the Bay Area So Far

This is not a drill: TikTok food critic superstar Keith Lee is in the Bay Area. On January 4 the former MMA fighter and Detroit native let his millions of fans know he’d be on his way to the region. Before arriving, he doubled down on his plan to visit the Bay, saying he wasn’t worried about all the “Gotham City” energy San Francisco and Oakland draws online these days.

Lee’s approach to food reviews is a simple one. He asks diners in an area to let him know which mom-and-pop places to visit that don’t have the luxury of a public relations team to boost the restaurant. Then he visits incognito with family members going into the restaurant to pick up food that he then enjoys in the comfort of his car, rating items on a one to 10 scale.

As Lee makes his way through the Bay Area’s food scene, Eater SF will update this running list.

Double Decker

2956 24th Street and 465 Grove Street

For his first stop in the city, Lee hit this lowkey burger operation and posted his review on January 8. He and his family spent $53.80 on two burgers, fries, and two types of chicken wings. The OG Burger was a hit for Lee thanks to proper seasoning, plus fresh lettuce and tomatoes, rating it a 7.7 out of 10. The fries only received a 3 out of 10 as Lee lets fans know in the video he’s picky about his potatoes. The Double Decker Burger has far more onion than the OG, in Lee’s perspective, and he lowered his rating of this sandwich to a 2 out of 10. (His cousin gave it an 8.5, so the critic chalked it up to a difference in taste buds.) On the wings front, the sweet and sour version got a solid 5.5 out of 10 while the buffalo wings weren’t crispy enough for Lee and only garnered a 3 out of 10.